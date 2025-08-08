Her In-Laws Are Obsessed With Their New Grandson, But It’s Getting To Be A Little Much And She Needs Them To Go Away

The joys of being a new grandparent must be immense.

But you do have to remember that the kid also has parents, and it’s their job to raise the kid.

How much family involvement is too much?

Would you be annoyed if your in-laws dropped in all the time to visit your new baby?

Check out this story to see how this new mom is coping with her annoying in-laws.

AITA for limiting in laws time with new baby? Okay so, my in laws live a 2 hour drive from us. My husband has lived here with me in my hometown for the last 8 years. During this time, my in laws have made the trip here maybe 6-8 times. It has always been us driving there for holidays and visits.

Then a new baby boy entered the world, and everything changed.

We had our baby boy in April and since then they have been visiting us every two weeks. It’s been more of a warning rather than them asking is this okay. Like, “we will be there on x day to spend the night in a hotel and hang out with you”. The frequency is just getting too much. I want to spend time with my husband on weekends, especially because I’m already back to work from maternity leave.

Now the trips have gone from road to guilt.

My biggest issue is the major guilt tripping my mother in law is doing. For the 4th my husband (upon my request) told mil that they couldn’t spend the night that Friday and instead could come on Saturday for lunch and to visit. MIL then made a post on Facebook that essentially said without saying that her son is keeping the “most precious” thing away from her, and asking for prayers. Which is ridiculous. She also booked the hotel anyway so her and fil could have some “alone time” (yeah okay buddy).

She feels slightly guilty.

I do feel some amount of guilt because he is the only grandchild. I get that they want to see him growing up, but I can’t tell if I’m the [jerk] for limiting the visits. She asks me for pictures and videos daily, which is sometimes a little much, but I do send them.

Let’s see what the comments make of this:

Some chimed in “just say you’re busy.”

Maybe go print up one or two of the pics you already have instead of asking for new ones every single day.

Thoughts and prayers.

Seriously, I can’t get over that Facebook post, how scummy.

