Her Insecure Boyfriend Made Her Feel Embarrassed Around Her Friends, But When She Called Him Out On His Behavior, He Got Mad At Her

Jealousy can be normal in relationships, but being toxic is a different ball game!

If you were dating someone who seemed really insecure about your relationship when you were hanging out with your friends, would you call them out on their behavior, or would you hope they’d eventually get over it?

This girl shares how her boyfriend acted weird in front of her male friends, but it didn’t go over well when she confronted him about it. Now, she’s wondering if she messed up.

Find out what happened!

AITA for telling my boyfriend he embarrassed himself and not me in front of my guy friends Ok this is kinda long and messy but I need to know if I was wrong Me and my bf been dating for like 8 months and everything was fine until last night. I invited him to hang out with me and a few of my guy friends I’ve known for years.

She’s had a great relationship with her friends…

Some of them I went to college with and they’re basically like brothers. We were all at my friend’s apartment just chilling nothing crazy just drinks and pizza and music Everything was cool until my bf started acting super weird like correcting ppl when they talked about stuff he didn’t even know about and randomly bringing up money and flexing his car and saying things like “yeah I don’t really hang out with guys who don’t have ambition” and we’re all just like…

He was being very weird!

Then he started getting all touchy with me and kept trying to “mark his territory” idk how else to say it like hand around my waist pulling me into his lap even when I was just tryna stand and talk. I tried to laugh it off and move away but he got annoyed and kept saying things like “you’re acting different around them”

She wanted him to realize what he was doing…

So eventually I took him aside and told him to chill. And he got mad and said he feels like I made him look stupid in front of all these guys and that it was disrespectful for me to “take their side” and not defend him. And I said I didn’t make him look stupid he did that all by himself and that if he’s insecure that’s not my problem.

He didn’t stay longer…

He left early and now he’s been texting me all day saying I emasculated him and that I should’ve backed him up instead of embarrassing him in front of “a bunch of dudes who wanna sleep with me”. I told my best friend and she’s kinda split and said maybe I should’ve just waited till after to talk to him but idk I was embarrassed. So AITA for calling him out in the moment or should I have waited?

UH OH! That sounds problematic!

It does sound like he was acting insecure.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

Someone’s being a little too insecure here!

