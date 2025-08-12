Her Lazy Coworker Kept Skipping Work And Venting About Her Job, So She Finally Lost Her Cool And Told Her Exactly What Everyone Else Was Thinking

In any job, reliability is everything, but not every team member pulls their own weight.

One employee stood by while her lazy coworker spewed negativity and dodged her shifts. But then, on one bad day, her coworker’s antics pushed her too far and she totally lost her cool.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA for telling my coworker it’s her fault she’s broke Me (21F) and my coworker (29F) have a lot of overlapping shifts together. In the 7-ish months I’ve worked there, I cannot even begin to tell you the number of shifts I’ve covered for her, come in early or stayed late, or anything in between—because she loves to call out.

Her coworker is pretty much nothing but negativity.

Every time I ask why she does it (I’m talking like on a weekly basis), she always just says how much she hates the job and every customer and the work and blah blah. She refuses to cover anyone’s shifts but will just straight up not show up if she doesn’t want to work, leaves early randomly because of “how much she hates it here,” and is extremely unreliable.

And on top of that, she’s just unpleasant to be around.

She’s always complaining about her car and how it needs a lot of money put into it and how the job doesn’t pay her enough. I have to hear this on a daily basis at least—usually multiple times a day.

So one day, she continued with her incessant complaining.

We worked together last Friday, and she was ticked off because the cooling something in her car went out and now her AC is funky, and she doesn’t have money to fix it.

So she finally lost her cool.

I couldn’t take the complaining anymore, so I just told her maybe she’d have money if she wasn’t a crappy employee and actually worked her shifts. She got ticked at me, obviously, and said she’s the best employee the company has.

While both her boss and her other coworkers agree with her, they think she should have gone about the confrontation a different way.

Our boss called me in yesterday and said he gets why I’m annoyed with her, but there’s a better way to say things like that. Most of our coworkers are in the same boat—she ticks everyone off—but they’re basically like, “You could’ve been a little nicer.” None of them work with her as much as I do or have had to put up with it the way I have. I really don’t care if she hates me now. I just can’t take how lazy she is. AITA for this?

Her delivery may have been blunt, but her frustration couldn’t have been more valid.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter thinks she should have just kept it to herself.

This situation may just work itself out if she’s patient enough.

Perhaps she should have just said it a different way.

She needs to be a bit more strategic about her complaints.

She reached her breaking point, and she wasn’t sorry for saying what others wouldn’t.

The truth isn’t always nice, but it needs to be said.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.