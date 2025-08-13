Her Mom Won’t Stop Criticizing The Way She Lives Her Life, And Now She’s Doubting Herself

This sounds like a TV movie gone bad…

AITA for “ruining” my mom’s weekend by not making her bed? “My (27f) mother (65f) is a very particular person. Either something is exactly the way she wants it or it’s ruined. She had Friday off for the holiday, and while she was taking a shower she wanted me to change the sheets on her bed. She takes short showers (5 min max) and immediately comes out of the bathroom to her room.

I wasn’t dressed yet when she went into the shower, and she keeps a ton of stuff on her bed. A dog bed, at least 6 pillows, and whatever random stuff she hasn’t cleared on top of the bedding. So I was only about half done when she got out. She gets into her room and berated me for “being lazy”. A multi-topic argument later, she spent the day laying in bed not talking to me. That evening she was still mad until I apologized. (She didn’t. She never does.) Yesterday was fine, but today we got into another argument. Sometimes I have a hard time hearing her from the next room. She started going on about how I’m in terrible health for someone my age and am doing nothing to prevent it. I’m a Chinese adoptee from the one child era, and it just occurred to me a few years go that my bio mom probably had little to no prenatal care. It’s nothing major but a ton of little things that add up.

This reminded me I needed to reschedule an appointment, and I ran to get my calendar to write it down (I have ADHD and I knew I’d forget if I didn’t do it then. It took about 30 seconds). She said I have a terrible work ethic and was rude, and that’s why I got let go in November from my PhD program. In reality, my mentor was mad I couldn’t work extra hours to care for her post-surgery and later lost funding so couldn’t take me back like he said he would.

I tried explaining but she refuses to accept that I have ADHD (immediately contradicted by her saying everyone has it) despite the fact that it’s in my medical record and I’ve been taking medication for it for about a decade. It’s a longstanding argument and I avoid bringing it up to her. Another argument later and she’s in her room again as I write this. This time she’s closed the door so the dogs can’t get in. So AITA? She works a full-time job for the US government and is very stressed right now. But I feel she’s taking all that stress out on me. She adopted me as a single parent, so there’s no other person in the house. My aunt tries to play mediator sometimes but my mom discounts her opinion when she doesn’t like it. I’m trying to find a job or another PhD position to ease the financial burden, but the STEM field in the US is sorta screwed right now. I tried to do so in November, but my mom told me it would’ve been a waste of time/I’d burn a bridge with an employer when I went back to school. But now things are even worse. I’m just trying to sort my life out, but I keep questioning whether these arguments are my fault or not. They happen fairly frequently. It’s just that the long weekend made it worse.”

It sounds like her mom is way too hard on here, no doubt about it.

