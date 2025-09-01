Her Neighbor Took Her Dog From Her Yard And Gave it Away, But When She Got The Dog Back, Her Neighbor Accused Her Of Stealing Her Own Dog

Folks, I have a feeling that this story is going to shock the hell out of you…

AITA For “Cursing Out” My Neighbor In Front Of Her Kids? “I’m a 21-year-old female. Mickey is a 12-year-old Akita that I’ve had for all twelve years.

I live in a residential neighborhood that was recently gated off. I walk Mickey every day. By the time I turned nine he was too big for me to take on walks, so I trained him to walk in front of me on our walks. He only walks about 10 feet in front. Mickey has never been away from me for more than 24 hours.

A new family moved into the neighborhood.

A bit ago a family moved in a few houses down. There’s the mum (M), Dad (D), and twin children. D watched me walk Mickey and thought he was a stray. I explained how our walks usually go and I thought that was that. It. Was. Not.

Four days ago I came home and Mickey was not in my yard. I freaked out because he’s always there. I went through our neighborhood, posted in every “Missing Pet” Facebook group I could find, and posted in our neighborhood group chat saying he was missing. Fast forward to yesterday, by now I am going out of my mind. I finally decide to go door to door, and after a few houses, I’m at NN’s place. M opens the door as D is coming in from the kitchen. I explain to M that Mickey is missing, and she offers sympathy. As I’m getting ready to leave, D joins the conversation, he immediately says “Baby, tell her about the dog you found.”

M goes on to tell me how she found a dog wandering around IN MY YARD, OPENED THE GATE, AND TOOK HIM OUT. At this point, I’m not even registering the fact that she removed my dog from my property, I’m just excited because I think she might have him somewhere. Before I can ask, she explains how she GAVE HIM TO ONE OF HER FRIENDS because she thought he was a stray.

Thankfully, she was able to find her dog.

I explained that it was my dog, and she (somewhat reluctantly) gave me a name and address. I go over there and met with a mother and 2 kids. I tell this mother (TM) that the dog she got is my dog, and show her pictures of him. She doesn’t argue or anything and I load him into my car and drive home.

This morning, I get a message, it’s a screenshot of a mom group on FB, M and TM are going back and forth saying things like “How would she think taking a dog from a kid is ok?” and my personal favorite, “She’s had enough time with him, she should let others have a turn.” They had manipulated the story so it looked like I took their dog, and there were other moms criticizing. Ticked off, I went over to M and D’s house and shouted at her.

I’ll admit that I did say a few curse words, but it was generally just me saying things like “You’re acting as if he’s a toy people can take turns with!” and “He was on my property!”

M is calling her names again.

I’ve been called a jerk by M (again on FB) for “cussing me out in front of my kids.” and “causing emotional stress she’s not fit to deal with.” I kinda feel like a jerk because I could’ve just let it pass without saying anything, and I might have actually let a few curse words slip in the vicinity of children (although I’m (95% sure that school-age kids are in face to face school in my area.) AITA?”

Her neighbor definitely had it coming!

