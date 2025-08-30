Her Niece Is Told She Can’t Eat Ice Cream Very Often, But When They’re Staying At Her House, The Aunt Doesn’t Want To Stop Eating It

Parenting can be really difficult, especially when kids point out inconsistencies in an effort to try to get their way.

Imagine staying with a relative who eats ice cream every night, but you don’t allow your child to eat ice cream very often. Would you let your child eat ice cream while you’re staying at the relative’s home, or would you try to convince the relative to stop eating ice cream?

The homeowner in this story is not about to give up eating ice cream, and that’s a big problem. Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for eating ice cream every night just like I always do and not stopping just bc my SIL doesn’t want my niece to see it? Most nights after dinner, I eat a small ice cream cone. It’s literally the little “joy mini cups” with a teeny scoop of ice cream. Maybe a big scoop if I’m having a rough day but that’s kinda rare. I don’t drink alcohol or smoke weed or do anything “fun” so this is my one fun thing I do for myself.

OP has houseguests.

My brother and his wife and daughter are staying with me for a few weeks, they’ll be gone by June 15. I’m happy to have them here. Usually we’ll eat dinner together and go our separate ways for the evening. They watch a lot of TV so they’re usually all in the living room watching.

The ice-cream has become a problem.

I’ve been eating my lil cone, but my sister in law approached me and asked me if I could stop. She said that my niece is starting to ask why she doesn’t get to have ice cream and that obviously she was lied to by my sister in law when she told her ice cream is a sometimes food, haha. I said that I wasn’t going to stop but I could wait until she was in bed. I figured that was a good compromise and I do get that she’s trying to raise her little girl to have a healthy relationship with food. But waiting until she was in bed didn’t work because she came into the kitchen multiple times to ask me for some.

The SIL is really annoyed…and annoying.

My SIL was definitely a little incredulous over it and kept saying “Really? Do you seriously NEED to eat ice cream every single day?” or stuff like it. I said no, but she also doesn’t need to drink a glass of wine every day either. She didn’t like this and sighed a bunch and has been visibly annoyed with me since then. My brother asked me if I could stop just to avoid the drama. But I said I deserve my little treats. AITA?

I get where the SIL is coming from, but she is a houseguest and shouldn’t criticize what the homeowner chooses to eat.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

