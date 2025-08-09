Her Roommate Won’t Stop Banging On Pots, Even Once She’s Called the Cops About It

Have you ever had a truly bad roommate?

Probably. But I’d be willing to bet they weren’t as bad as the one in this video from TikTok user @realityrogue:

“Exposing my roommate since she thinks it’s cute to go out of her way to harrass me.”

“How it looks inside my room.”

“She even stood in my way and banged the pot in my face to instigate a fight while I went downstairs to wait for the police.”

The caption reads:

“They think they can harass me into leaving but I unfortunately do not have the finances to move until April. They’ve thrown my food on the floor, sat outside of my door for hours calling me every name they can think of, and I honestly don’t know what to do anymore they’re just so psycho and insane I’m in fear for my life. I’m uploading this so if something happens to me or they change the locks on me illegally I have witnesses.”

Which, to be clear, is a terrible idea.

Physically attacking someone who’s clearly TRYING to instigate a fight with you is a perfect excuse for them to use excessive self-defense or otherwise get your prosecuted.

Don’t fall for that trap.

