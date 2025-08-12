Her Roommates Kept Using Her Expensive Products Without Paying, But When She Pulled Everything Out Of The Bathroom To Protect Her Stuff, They Accused Her Of Being Self-Centered

It’s easy to assume that friends will respect each other’s belongings, but that assumption quickly falls apart when friends become roommates.

When one renter’s roommates began helping themselves to her expensive products but refusing to chip in on the cost, the whole apartment was in for a reckoning over personal boundaries.

AITA for hiding personal stuff to my roommates in our shared appartment ? We’re four good friends living in the same apartment, and I like and can buy more expensive things than my roommates (shower gel, toilet paper, etc.).

When they run out, they tend to use my things until they run out, before going out to buy very poor-quality items.

So now, I take everything out of the bathroom—even the toothpaste—otherwise they always finish my things before going out to buy cheap new things in bulk.

We had an argument about this because I suggested: I can buy everything for the whole house and we split the bills at the end. They don’t want to do that because what I buy is more expensive than what they can afford. AITA?

