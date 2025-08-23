Her Sister Expects Everyone To Predict What She Wants Through Hints, But It Was Her Birthday And She Decided To Ignore Her

Babies cry because they don’t know how to talk or how to take care of themselves.

But what would you do if someone (an adult) that you care about kept hinting at things they want or need instead of doing it themselves? Would you give in out of love?

Well, in this woman’s case, she decided to just ignore her sister’s apparently harmless manipulation. But now she is asking the internet if she’s in the wrong for doing so.

Let’s read the whole story and see what happened.

AITA for “letting” my sister go thirsty through an entire meal? My sister does this thing where she’ll just say something she wants with the expectation that someone will do it for her. For example, if she wants the AC turned on, instead of asking someone to turn it on for her, she’ll keep repeating things like: “Oh, isn’t it super warm in here?” “Does anyone else feel really hot?” “I heard that today is a super hot day!”

It’s an annoying habit.

And if someone asks her if she wants the AC on, she’ll reply with “No, no, I’m good! But if you’re hot then you should turn it on!”

Anyways, last weekend it was my birthday so my family and I went out to celebrate. During the meal, she kept making comments implying that she wanted another cocktail, but wouldn’t order it. The waitress even came by and asked if we needed anything, but she didn’t order a drink even when we all did.

She chose peace, but her sister didn’t.

I could tell she was agitated at that point, but it was my birthday so I just ignored her. When we all got home, she got really snippy and said that it was super rude that we all got our own drinks and didn’t order one for her. My brother and I brought up that she said no when the waitress asked, but she said that wasn’t the issue.

Her sister took it personally.

In her opinion, we should’ve known to order her a drink too because everyone else got one, and the fact that we “let” her go thirsty was inconsiderate. And that in the future we ought to order her drinks too.

She also said that she was only saying “no” to the waitress because her family should’ve “taken care of her” (her words, not mine). The three of us have been kind of arguing back and forth about it, and I’m just tired of fighting, so I wanted to get some more opinions on whether or not I should’ve ordered her a drink as well. AITA?

Classic case of the Adult Baby Syndrome.

Let’s see what Reddit thinks about this.

She wants others to “take care” of her, but she’s perfectly capable of taking care of herself and still chooses not to.

This screams low self-esteem.

