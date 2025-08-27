Her Sister-in-Law Kept Making Rude Comments About Her Fair, Weight And Appearance, So She Finally Put Her In Her Place

You can only put up with some many insults and rude comments before you decide to strike back.

AITA for snapping at my husband’s sister after she kept telling me I wasn’t his type? “I’m 23. Been married for two years now. My husband’s 27. We live about an hour from his family, which was kinda the plan. Some space.

But his sister? Let’s just say she never really approved of me. Every time we visit or she comes over, she always finds something to say about how I look. First it was my hair. Then my weight. Then my style. Like, Oh, you really wore that? Or, he usually goes for girls who are more put together. One time she literally said, You just don’t seem like someone he’d usually go for. I’m surprised you guys even ended up together. Like… what the hell does that even mean?

At first I kept my mouth shut. Tried to brush it off. Told myself she’s just protective. Or maybe insecure. Whatever. But it kept happening. And my husband? He never says anything. Just awkward silence every time she opens her mouth. Last weekend we went to a family gathering. She cornered me again while we were helping clean up and asked if I ever felt “a little out of place in their family.” Then added, No offense, but you just don’t match him.

I snapped. I told her to back off and leave us alone. I said she doesn’t get to decide who’s good enough for him. I told her she’s always trying to make me feel small, and I’ve had enough. She looked stunned, like I was the problem. She said I was being dramatic and disrespectful. That I embarrassed her in front of the rest of the family. My husband pulled me aside later and said maybe I could’ve handled it more calmly. Honestly? That ****** me off even more. I’ve been quiet for years. I tried. I kept peace. But how long am I supposed to take it? Now his family’s acting weird. She won’t text me back. His mom is being cold. He says we should “let it blow over.” I don’t know. I’m exhausted. I don’t like drama. But I’m tired of being treated like I’m lucky he picked me, like I’m some charity case who needs to earn my spot in their perfect little club. Was I wrong for finally standing up for myself after all that? Or did I really go too far? AITA?”

