Her Stepfather Wanted Her To Move In With Her Mom And Pay For Everything, But When She Offered Fair Market Value For The House, He Stopped Talking To Her

Family expectations can quickly sour when money and property get involved.

So, what would you do if a parent asked you to move into their home to help out, on the condition that you pay all the taxes, repairs, and upkeep, yet the house won’t even be willed to you? Would you agree out of obligation? Or would you offer an alternative to protect your investment?

In today’s story, one couple deals with this same situation and opts for the latter, but it doesn’t go as planned. Here’s how it all played out.

AITAH for refusing to move in with my mom so she can stay in her house until she dies? My stepdad has ALS and doesn’t have long to live, and he and my mom are relatively young. They live in a double-wide/modular home on 15 acres of land. My husband and I are wannabe farmers with not much land. We have sheep, goats, pigs, bunnies, and about every kind of bird. My husband and I own our house, which will be paid off in five years. We have poured our blood, sweat, and tears into everything we have, and my husband has pounded every nail into this house and our barn. The house is beautiful on the inside and was freshly remodeled a few years ago. I’m very proud of our home. However, it needs some TLC on the outside.

The stepdad wants everything his way.

The other night, my stepdad said, “Would you guys consider renting out your house and moving in with your mom after I pass away, so she can stay in this house? This house is too much for her to take care of and maintain on her own. Since you guys will be renting out your house, you can go back” My husband flat-out refuses to rent our house out. He flips houses for a living and knows firsthand how tenants destroy things, and he doesn’t want all of his hard work trashed like that. Dealing with tenants is not something we want to be burdened with, and that would leave us with two properties to maintain. The stipulation with us moving in with my mom would be that I wouldn’t be able to keep my dog, we would have to pay the taxes ($8,000 a year), put a new roof on it, put new siding on it, and manage the property. Right now, the house is worth $290,600.

What makes it worse is that the house isn’t in my mom’s name. My step-sister and step-brother are going to be willed the house, and my step-sister’s name is on the deed.

They refused, so now the stepdad won’t speak to them.

So if we were to go live with my mom, the minute she dies, we are screwed, and we don’t want to have a trashed and destroyed house to return to. And we don’t want to sell our house and have to start over. We would be essentially raising the value of my parents’ house, and walking away with nothing, while my step-siblings reap the benefit of it. So we told my stepdad we were willing to do it, but only if we could buy the house and pay full market value. The house’s appraisal is $290,600. My stepdad said, “You won’t be able to afford this house.” We said, “Yes, we can.” He said, “No, you can’t.” I want $500,000 for it. So I told him no deal, and now he won’t talk to us. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see why they feel that way.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think about the whole thing.

For this person, they did everything right.

This reader thinks he should put her name on the deed.

These are all good questions.

Here’s someone who doesn’t think much of his actions.

He needs to rethink this. What he’s asking them is not reasonable. In fact, it’s pretty selfish of him.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.