His Boss Told Him To Clean The Cardboard Boxes, But When The Regional Manger Showed Up, He Was Confused

Dumb instructions from your boss can make you question their authority.

What would you do if your boss told you to do something that you knew was a complete waste of time? Would you do it anyway, or would you point out their error in judgement?

This man was preparing for a visit from a regional manager.

His boss had a very unusual idea about what needed attention, but he decided to follow his boss’s orders anyway.

Read the full story below to see how the guy from corporate reacted.

Boss made me windex all the cardboard boxes I work at an up and coming big box retailer. We have about 350 stores around eastern USA. So, our regional manager was coming in to just see how things are going. You know, routine stuff.

This man was instructed by his boss to use Windex and clean the boxed appliances.

But my general manager is pretty weird. So, literally, the day of his visit, my boss thinks the store looks bad. Instead of organizing or sweeping up, he tells me to grab Windex and go around to all our boxed TVs, air conditioners, speakers. Everything on the sales floor in boxes, he wanted me to “clean.”

Corporate came in and was shocked that he was cleaning the cardboard boxes.

I slowly did it, and as soon as corporate came in, he literally said: “Why the hell are you cleaning cardboard boxes?” Definitely not a progressive day at work.

How do people like that become managers?

Let’s find out how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

Stupid instructions will get you stupid results.

