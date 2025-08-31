His Boss Tried To Force Him To Take A Scheduled Lunch Break On Site, But He Pointed Out What Would Happen And Never Heard About It Again

It’s always amusing when workplace rules get in the way of actually doing the job.

What would you do if your boss told you to take your lunch at a set time, even if it meant stopping an urgent repair and leaving a whole crew standing around?

Would you do what he says without question?

Or would you point out exactly why his plan will backfire?

In the following story, one machinist finds himself in this exact predicament and decides to speak up.

Here’s what happened.

When is lunch? I worked at night fixing machinery, and it was an easy gig. When something broke, they would call me and I would fix it. Oddly, things refused to break on a schedule. Often, I would clock out for lunch just before the end of the shift, clock back in, then clock off and go home. For me, my lunch was flexible. If I was fixing something, with many people standing around not able to work, I fixed it. Occasionally, I had to warm my lunch in the microwave several times before eating it. Most nights were slow, and I could eat anytime I wanted. Sometimes I’d get a call during lunch and I’d go fix it. Somewhat awkward to keep looking at the clock, stop what I was fixing to go clock back on.

The boss didn’t like his idea of a good lunch.

Eventually, I was yelled at. I was told I had to take a full 30-minute lunch off the clock on schedule, and not to work when I was ‘off the clock.’ I mentioned that when I worked a different job at the same company years before, the truck stop down the road had great steak and eggs. Maybe they still do? But the boss said I can’t leave the property… I told him, first, that if I’m off the clock, you won’t be seeing me because I won’t be here. Second, in 10 years, I’ve never had a scheduled time for lunch. Third, you pick the 30 minutes during the night when absolutely nothing gets fixed because I’m off the clock and/or gone. Never heard another word.

Wow! That takes a lot of nerve on the boss’s behalf.

