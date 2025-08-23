His Brother Refused To Pay For Damages Caused By His Reckless Driving, So He Took His Car Back And Cut Off All Help

Helping someone out often comes with the hope they’ll respect your trust, but that wasn’t the case in this story.

One man generously offered his car to his brother to get back on his feet, but what followed was damage, denial, and a complete breakdown in accountability.

AITA for taking back my car from my brother after he wrecked it and won’t pay? So I let my brother (27M) borrow my extra car for a month since he moved to a new city and needed something to get around. I told him upfront he’d be responsible for any tickets or damages. He agreed.

2 weeks in, I get a $300 speeding ticket in the mail. Then he calls me saying he “barely tapped a pole” — I ask for pics and there’s a huge dent in the side. Like easily an $800+ fix.

I tell him he has to pay for both like we agreed, and he flips out. Says it’s my car so I should deal with it. Also accuses me of being “unsupportive” and claims I’m rich so it shouldn’t matter. (I’m not.)

So yeah, I drove over, took the car back and told him I’m not helping further unless he pays up. Now he’s mad, stranded, and calling me an AH. AITA?

