His Customer Was Nearly Run Over By The Mother Of His Child At The Gas Station, And CCTV Captured It All

Some people have problematic parents. They may not get along, but it never turns dangerous.

This is not one of these cases.

Check out this drama on the road.

Baby mama drama trauma One of my customers just had his worst day ever. It wasn’t because of the store or my customer service, but because his baby mama had tried to run over him in the parking lot. There had been some yelling out there, but it’s a gas station- people yell. In stumbles a young man demanding, “Did you see that!? Did you SEE that!!!? Check the cameras! Am I bleeding!?” This got the manager’s attention and she came out in response to his demand to see the cameras. Thinking at first that he’d just been in a fight, because those happen at gas stations too, and he couldn’t seem to verbally be able to describe what happened to him.

But it was something out of an action movie.

The playback video had caught it all: They had been parked by the dumpster, presumably to throw some trash out, when Dude steps out of the passenger side of the car and goes to the trunk. When, Baby Mama guns it and heads for street. If there hadn’t been traffic, she would have taken off but had to stop in the driveway. Dude catches up with her and jumps in front of the car, like he’s gonna stop her with his bare hands. That didn’t work, as she charged at him, and sent him leaping onto the hood to escape getting rolled under her bumper! She accelerated and executed a sharp right that threw Dude off the hood and smack onto the street. His head hit the asphalt so hard, it rang his bell and that was why he had trouble speaking and had asked if he was bleeding; plus he had gotten some road rash for good measure. After all this, he didn’t want to call the cops! HE didn’t want HER to get in trouble!

It continues to be upsetting.

Dude said he just wanted the video footage to show her parents since she had a nasty habit of always making him look like the bad guy. As the adrenaline and stress of nearly getting killed really started to hit him: dude grabbed my hands and nearly cried: he wasn’t a bad dude; he swore it! He was trying to be there for her and be a good father. Why did she try to vehicular manslaughter him?! While he was crushing my rings into my fingers and fighting back the tears, I tried to reassure him that he was indeed a good dude, who was doing his best and maybe he should at least consider a restraining order. It ended with his brother coming to pick him up and take care of him, because for all my good intentions; baby mama trauma counselor really isn’t part of my job description.

Here is what people are saying.

That’s horrible.

A scary one.

I like when life is uneventful.

Absolutely. Problems aren’t necessarily immediate.

I’d be stunned for days.

This kid probably was, too.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.