His Ex-Wife Canceled Their Son’s Car Insurance Without Telling Him, And Then Their Son Got In An Accident

Co-parents should always inform each other about decisions involving their children.

Imagine finding out that your ex canceled the car insurance on your child’s vehicle, but you don’t find out until after he gets in an accident. Would you agree to help pay for repairs, or would you leave the problem in your ex’s hands?

This man was excited to spend time with his son after his high school graduation.

He let his son drive the Jeep his mother had given him, thinking he had safety measures in place.

Then, an accident happened and he found out his ex canceled the car insurance. Now, he’s not sure how to proceed.

AITA For not paying for sons car accident? After my son (17) graduated high school, he wanted to come spend a week with me. His mom is the custodial parent. He has a Jeep that she bought him, and he wanted to drive that to my house 190 miles away. However, his mom said he shouldn’t drive it because it would break down. It was recently out of the repair shop.

This man was confident enough to let his son drive his Jeep.

I said I have AAA and can have it towed up to 200 miles. I would ride with him, and my wife would follow us. The Jeep made it fine. The next day, we went for a ride, and he was in an accident. There was no damage to the Jeep, but the other person’s car was damaged.

He found out that his ex-wife had cancelled his son’s car insurance policy.

We called the police and couldn’t find updated insurance and registration. We called his mom and found out she had canceled the insurance. She didn’t renew the tags because it wasn’t running. Now they are, of course, being sued by both the other party’s insurance for $9,000 in repairs and by the other driver for injuries, etc.

She demands that he pay for the damages, but he thinks she should be the one to be blamed.

She claims I should pay for everything because he was in my care. I told her I am not paying a dime. She caused the problem by canceling the insurance and not telling anyone. I definitely would not have let him drive if I had known.

You cannot expect others to fix problems you created and kept hidden.

