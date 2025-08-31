His Friend’s Wife Treated Him Poorly Because He Is Deaf, So He Refuses To Acknowledge Her Existence
When a friend gets married, it is important to treat his new wife with respect, and she should return the favor.
What would you do if your friend’s new wife treated you poorly and even gave you a hard time because you were deaf?
That is what was happening to the man in this story, so he wants to cut his friend and his wife out of his life, but he isn’t sure if that would be too harsh.
Let’s read the whole story.
AITAH Refuse to Acknowledge my Best Friend’s Wife
I (24M) have been having issues with my best friend’s (23M) wife (20F) for months now.
From the first day we met, she judged me.
This seems like a very valid excuse.
First it was, because I couldn’t attend their wedding.
I was working remotely in a different country at the time. I apologized profusely and ordered them a pizza oven for a wedding gift.
These were little remarks that my girlfriend (23F) could hear in the background of our phone calls. She would write down what she heard for me since I’m deaf. My phone is capable of translating audio calls into text on my screen, but it can only pick up so much and for the most part I rely on context clue.
It had gotten more ridiculous when I returned to the states and finally met her. She didn’t realize that I was deaf. She started yelling (for the record we can tell) and ignored my girlfriend who tired to explain that yelling is rude to do. It’s much easier to read lips when you speak normally.
What is her problem?
Any other time when we would met up (which I made sure wasn’t often) she wouldn’t look at me when speaking. She was relying on my girlfriend to translate which my girlfriend shouldn’t have to do. I’m capable of reading lips.
Again, also rude to do even if I had a certified translator with me.
Last night at game night broke the straw for me.
His wife offered to order dinner for all of us. When the driver dropped of the delivery she didn’t order anything for me. She apologized and said, “Well I forgot he was here since he’s so quiet.”
I had never been embarrassed to be deaf until that moment. Which is saying a lot, because I was born deaf.
My girlfriend shared her dinner with me.
I certainly don’t blame him for this.
I ignored his wife for the rest of the night and we called it early. My girlfriend lied and told them she had an important meeting to prepare for.
His wife (I think he asked her to) had been texting me with half-baked apologies that I have been ignoring.
This caught the attention of my best friend who texted me asking why I was being mean and ignoring her. That she was sorry for what happened and that she wasn’t lying about me being quiet. He told me that I shouldn’t get so hurt over a few comments.
I have been ignoring him too.
I don’t think making fun of me or the deaf/hard of hearing community is funny.
AITAH for acting sensitive to this and ignoring them both? I don’t want to throw away our friendship, but I feel like it’s for the best. My girlfriend is supportive of removing ourselves from them or for forgiving them and moving forward.
AITA?
He needs to do what makes him comfortable and to ensure he is treated well. It is hard to give up a great friendship, but sometimes that happens. That being said, giving her another chance might be ok too.
The people in the comments on Reddit will have a lot to say about it as well. Let’s take a look.
Yup, there is no way it was an accident.
His friend’s wife is very self-absorbed.
This commenter says his friend should have stood up for him.
His friend wants to take his wife’s side.
This is the only acceptable option.
This woman is way out of line.
