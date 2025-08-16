His Friends Rolled Their Eyes At His Dad Joke, But When The Father At The Next Table Erupted In Laughter, It Made It All Worth It

There’s something universally delightful about a truly terrible dad joke.

While his own friends barely reacted, one man’s punchline found its perfect audience one table over.

This one’s a kicker — read on!

Told my friends a dad joke and they hated it. But the dad at the next table couldn’t stop laughing So, my friends and I were having lunch and I told them this great dad joke I heard recently.

The joke fell flat with his friends, but at the next table over…

It was so bad that they all groaned / facepalmed / whatever, but the guy with four kids at the next table LOST IT. He literally started wheezing, slapping the table etc while his kids were just like my friends: 😐😐😐

Sounds like this joke landed in just the right place.

What did Reddit think?

Not everyone appreciates such elite humor.

This commenter workshops some of their own dad jokes.

Not all dad jokes come from actual fathers.

This user has one more to try out.

His friends may not have appreciated his comedic genius, but that other dad’s laughter made it all worth it.

A good dad joke always finds its intended audience.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.