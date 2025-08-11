His Girlfriend Told Him To Leave A Club Because He Wasn’t Having Fun, So He Took Her Up On Her Offer And Left Her There
Folks, this is your daily reminder that if someone tells you to do something, go ahead and do it…
And then deal with the fallout later!
That’s what this guy did and now his girlfriend is mad at him.
Did he do anything wrong?
Read on and see what you think!
Leaving my GF at the club and going home alone.
“I’m on vacation (27m) with my GF (25f) in a different country, we decided to go out enjoy the city at night. The night started really well, we buy drinks, walked around the area, bonded deeply, sit by the ocean, make out, all that couple stuff.
We were already intoxicated and contemplating going back home because it was late but we still kept looking for a good club with music we liked, luckily someone on the road recommend one.
We drive down to the club, it’s full and the music is okay but not what we usually enjoy, since we are intoxicated we just don’t care.
Things got a bit uncomfortable…
In the club there were so many awkward stares since we were foreigners (side note: I suffer from social anxiety and I’m sensitive to lights and loud sounds, so obviously the club is not my favorite spot) my GF already knows this so we don’t go club very often.
As the night goes on, we are getting pushed around and told to relocate to a different section after section because we wouldn’t pay $200 for exclusive section. So I offer to pay just so we can be a bit more comfortable but my GF refuses and insists we continue squeezing in the crowd.
Now I’m very uncomfortable and I’m starting to panic a bit because I can feel a lot of people pushing, pulling, staring but my GF is intoxicated and oblivious so she keeps dancing and refuses to listen to me.
Yikes…
She starts saying that “I’m overreacting, it’s in my head and I’m ruining the evening” I thought we already had a great time before going to the club and it was unnecessary to stay there since it was so late at night, time now is past 3 am and the club is closing by 5 am.
My GF doesn’t want to understand what I was saying because I was practically shielding her from all the chaos around us.
I feel so bad for being a party pooper and I did not want the night to end that way so I say to go home and spend the rest of the night together in our hotel but she refuse to leave telling me “I’m ruining the fun and I should just go home if I don’t want to be there.”
I feel so bad now and I want to hold her and explain to her that’s not what I want but she pushes my hand away and ignores me while I’m trying to talk to her so instead of arguing and causing drama because people were starting to notice, I choose to step outside.
He was over it.
I turn back to make sure she is okay, she looks at me walking away and she still didn’t come but continue to dance. I stay outside to smoke for a while and I decide to go back home.
I smoke with the the bouncer at the door and ask him to please watch my girl because she was easy to spot as a foreigner and he agrees (God bless him, he was a really nice man).
Now I order a taxi and go back home, but text her if she needs anything she should call me but she refuses to answer, then comes home around 5:30 am after the club closed and is mad I left her there while she was intoxicated.
She said a group of friends invited her to their special section and took care of her while I was gone and I asked her why did she not want a section when I offered to pay or leave the club with me.
AITA for leaving her after she told me to leave and go home?”
Check out what readers had to say about this.
This person said he’s NTA.
Another Reddit user weighed in.
This Reddit user had a lot to say.
Another individual spoke up.
And this reader shared their thoughts.
Well, she did tell him to leave…
If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.