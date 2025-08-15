His Girlfriend’s Parents Talked Rudely About Them After He Moved Out Of Their House, So He Won’t Talk To Them Anymore

What are you supposed to do when you’re not crazy about your significant other’s parents?

AITA for not talking to my girlfriend’s parents after moving out of their house? “I lived with my girlfriend’s parents for about a year while we were together. During that time, I was expected to do chores—simple things like cutting the grass, taking out the trash, and some light maintenance. I did those things, although not always on a set schedule, because I was working and also running my own business from home. However, even when I did the chores, if they weren’t done in a very specific way—due to her mom having OCD—it became an issue.

For example, she would want every single dandelion hand-plucked from the lawn before I cut the grass, which could take days or even weeks, especially if it rained. If I shoveled snow, it had to be done a certain way. If I cleaned the yard, it had to be done exactly how she envisioned. If I missed her standards, it was seen as me not completing my responsibilities. I was staying with them to save money so I could eventually get an apartment and a car. I had some setbacks—I lost my job and my car—but I worked hard, got back on my feet, and eventually was able to move out.

When I left, my girlfriend told me that she had a conversation with her parents. She said they were crying and told her that I wasn’t a good man, that I had anger issues, and that I wasn’t the right person for her. They also felt like I was mooching off of them. Hearing that hurt, especially since I was doing what I could to contribute and better myself. That conversation sped up my decision to move out and put some space between us. I needed time to process how I felt after everything. While I was living there, there were a lot of moments that felt emotionally manipulative. If something wasn’t done the exact way her mother wanted, she would give me the silent treatment—then tell everyone, including her daughter and husband, that I was the one ignoring her. She’d disrupt my work-from-home setup and create new stipulations for how chores had to be done, which made even basic tasks feel impossible. After I moved out, my girlfriend told me she understood how difficult her parents could be, especially her mom.

But later, she started to express frustration with me for not reaching out to them. I reminded her of everything we talked about—how they felt about me, the emotional toll it took, and how I needed time and space to figure out how I felt after everything. AITA for not talking to them after I moved out?”

