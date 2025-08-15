His Greedy Girlfriend Wanted Him To Pay For Everything, And She Freaked When He Asked Her To Pay Part Of The Rent

Some relationships can get really tricky when it comes to finances.

Imagine living with someone who only pays for groceries but you pay for everything else. Would you tell them to start paying for more things, or would you continue to pay all the bills without complaint?

This guy shares how his girlfriend barely pitches in and expects him to pay for everything. Was he wrong to ask her to start paying rent?

Check out the full story.

AITAH for telling my GF she needs to pay rent for her kids? So back story my (M34) and gf (32F) have been dating for 2.5 years and living together for about 13 months. We moved to a different state for her to go to college.

Things were fine at first…

So we both had to get new jobs, I found one off the bat. She took a couple months to find something. So I started paying for everything. Eventually she came around and started paying for groceries. But she doesn’t have money for anything else. She does have a couple of kids. So she has them full time and the father doesn’t pay any child support.

This is where it gets tricky!

I mean I make pretty good money but I don’t feel I should be paying for everything. Plus she decided not to go to college any more. Anyway, we were out to dinner the other night and I forget exactly how the topic came up but it had to do with her kids. I guess I was giving advice when that wasn’t my intention. I thought we were just talking about issues.

UH OH…

Anyway, she proceeded to tell me how I’m not a parent and I have no room to talk and that I need to leave the parenting to her. So I told her that if that’s the case she should pay rent for her kids then. (We have a three bed room unit and while we are both on the lease I’m paying for it).

That idea didn’t go over well.

I told her it would be about $900 a month on account of that’s about $475 per room. Obviously she was angry. Eventually we got past that, but I started thinking maybe I was out of line. So was I TAH?

OUCH! That doesn’t sound like a pleasant dinner, but she should contribute to the rent.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user has a fair point for this situation!

This user thinks this girl is a red flag!

This user knows that this girl is using this guy for money!

This user isn’t sure why this guy is still in a relationship.

This user knows that this guy has more problems than just rent.

What is she bringing to this relationship?

