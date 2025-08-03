His Wife Left Him For Someone Else, So He Started Sending His Ex Suggestive Texts To Mess With The New Guy’s Mind

Imagine your wife cheating on you, getting pregnant with the other guy and leaving you for him. Would you cut her out of your life for good (except for the whole child custody situation), or would you keep in touch to really annoy the new guy?

This guy shares how his wife left him for someone, but the new relationship wasn’t perfect. He took the opportunity to keep in touch with his ex and make the new guy get suspicious about what was really going on.

Petty revenge long game Like a lot of us, I married young and my wife and I lacked the skills to navigate raising children and maintaining a healthy relationship. Around the 15 year mark we were both feeling unappreciated and unfulfilled, and she gained the attention of a man we’ll call Dumas.

While I was fighting (too little, too late) to save our marriage, Dumas was texting her at all times of the day and night. Filling her head with the things a woman who’s unhappy in her marriage loves to hear. Shooting fish in a barrel, and I just couldn’t compete. It was what she wanted. The compliments, the attention, she ate it up.

Bad turned to worse and she left me for him, got engaged, pregnant, and had his baby. I tried not to care or ask a lot of questions of our kids, but it became apparent that things weren’t going so well. They never married, after the baby was born our kids told me they weren’t sleeping in the same room anymore. Eventually I learned that they weren’t “together”, but were sharing parenting duties for the sake of their child.

For context, this dude was a boss babe. Constantly falling for every pyramid scheme out there, from fruit juice at cocaine prices, to knives, to essential oils…you get the picture. He would refuse to buy my kids lunch or pay for anything, while living rent free in the house I paid for. He even went so far as to buy his own refrigerator and padlock it so my kids wouldn’t eat his food. Time went by and I let go of my anger as it wasn’t helping, and my relationship with my ex improved to the point where we would have dinner with the kids together and communicate via text or email without the vitriol of the preceding 4 years or so.

One day she confided in me that she was sure he was reading our texts and emails. I told her she should get a new phone and change her passwords and she said, “I dont care, he can read whatever he wants”. This is where the story gets good. Remember how he liked to text my wife and try to break up my kids’ home? Every time from that moment forward, each time we interacted, I’d send my ex a text saying “had a great time, we should do that again soon” or some variation of that with an emoji of some sort.

For 5 years I kept that up, not knowing if my shots were hitting the target. Eventually his behavior got so bad she threw him out and the custody battle began. Dumas showed up in court with 2000 pages of my texts and emails trying to prove that she was cheating on him. In a no fault state, where they never married. The realization that my long game paid off, that I had lived in his brainless head for 5 years rent free, was one of the best days of my life. **** you Dumas, you got everything you deserved.

