His Legal Guardians Depend On Him And Don’t Want Him To Move Away And Start A Full-Time Job On A Military Base, But His Sister Says They’re Being Toxic

It’s important to learn about how to spot signs that someone might be trying to take advantage of you. In this case, a young man is just realizing his legal guardian might be trying to sabotage him.

What would you do if you had to choose between staying close to your legal guardians whom you care about or starting a new life away from them even though they will feel betrayed?

Let’s read the whole story and see what’s going on.

AITA for moving across the country for a better job, even though my legal guardian says I’ll make her and my stepdad homeless I (19M) was recently offered a full-time job on a military base in South Carolina. It pays $21/hr and comes with full benefits. I currently work retail in Michigan for $13/hr, so this is a major upgrade, both financially and for my future.

But not everyone is happy for him, and he feels guilty.

Here’s the issue: I still live with my legal guardian (50F) and her husband (my stepdad, 54M). She got full guardianship of me when I was a kid, after my biological father passed away and my biological mother gave up her rights. She’s not related to me by blood.

They rely on him.

My guardian and stepdad are financially struggling. He’s on dialysis five days a week, and she does Instacart for extra income. She says she can’t work a regular job because she needs to be home for his treatments. As a result, I’ve been helping cover major household expenses. My income has basically become part of their survival plan.

Needless to say, he feels trapped.

When I told her about the job offer and my plans to move, she immediately said, “If we end up homeless, it’ll be your fault.” She accused me of being selfish and abandoning them. She also flipped out when I told her I’d be moving in with my “sister” (“mom’s” bio daughter, 27F) – someone I’ve recently reconnected with, and who offered to let me stay with her family until I find my own place.

He reconnected with his “sister” and she has his best interest at heart.

To clarify: My “sister” and “mom” don’t have a good relationship. Or any relationship now. You see, when I was 13, my “sister’s” bio father bought her a car, and she and her husband decided to move to SC. My “sister” tried to convince me to move to SC with her because “mom” is a “narcissist and toxic.” I didn’t believe her then.

But now he sees what she means.

If I had moved with her to SC, “mom” could’ve reported her for “kidnapping.” Since the move, my “mom” and “sister” are estranged. My “sister” even ignored “mom” while visiting for my high school graduation. My “mom” despises her and sees me staying with her as betrayal.

He’s unsure what to do next.

I feel incredibly torn. I do care about them and I’ve been helping financially, but I don’t want to stay stuck in a dead-end job forever. I offered to continue sending them money once I’m financially stable, but that apparently isn’t enough. AITA?

He has his own life to live and what they’re demanding of him is absurd.

Let’s see how Reddit feels about this.

Narcissists always prioritize themselves and expect others to prioritize them as well.

