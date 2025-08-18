His Mom Is Seeing Someone Two Months After His Dad Was Imprisoned, So He Couldn’t Accept That She Was Moving On So Fast

Coping with change can be incredibly difficult, especially after a huge family problem.

Would you be hesitant to accept your parent’s new partner if you felt they moved on too quickly, or would you be happy that your parent met someone new?

This man‘s father was sentenced to prison, and he was left to support his mother.

He later found out that his mom was seeing a new guy, and he felt overwhelmed about it.

Although he wanted her to be happy, he couldn’t accept that she was moving on so fast.

AITA For not Supporting My Mother’s New Relationship, Two Months after my Father’s Imprisonment? About two months ago, my father was imprisoned. He got 25 years, and being mid-70s, that’s the rest of his life. So now, I support my mother, being the only family left in town. I rent an apartment in her house. I maintain the property and help her with all the daily things my father used to do around the place.

This man appreciates his father because he was good to him.

My mother and father had been married for over thirty years. Their relationship wasn’t the greatest, and despite the despicable things he did, he was a good father. At least to me. (I wish he had been to all his children.) And he never abused or hurt my mother, though they argued a lot.

His mother opened up to him about a man she met and really liked.

Last week, my mother revealed to me that she had met someone who she really liked. They’ve been seeing each other for, I guess, some time. She obviously was seeking validation or approval from me. I just immediately clammed up. I didn’t want to think about it or contemplate it at all.

He told his mom he had no interest in getting to know the man.

She wanted to know my feeling about it, but all I could say was, “It’s your life.” She seemed a little hurt, like she wanted me to react positively. She later told me to not be mean to him if I ever saw him at the house. Of course, I wouldn’t, and I told her as much, but I also told her I had no interest in getting to know him.

He thinks it’s so soon for his mom to be moving on.

I recoil at the thought of talking to him. I know it’s immature, but it’s how I feel. My mother deserves happiness, but it’s just so soon. I’m still getting over this loss of a man I thought I knew.

He doesn’t know how to feel about any of this.

I can’t even begin to wrap my mind around this new relationship she’s replacing the old one with. I don’t even know how I feel about my own father anymore. I can’t begin to contemplate her in a new relationship, especially someone I might have to interact with regularly, unless he takes on all my responsibilities.

But he’s certain that he doesn’t want to meet the new man in his mom’s life.

It’s her life. I don’t have a say in it, and I don’t want her to feel that she needs my approval at all. But I can’t be the happy champion for her new relationship that she wants me to be. I really, really don’t want to see him at all. I don’t want to think about it. It makes me feel ill.

Is he overreacting or are his feelings understandable?

Healing takes time, and sometimes love and understanding need space to grow.

