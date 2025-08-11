His Stepmom Watches The TV At A Really Loud Volume, And She Got Mad At Him When He Asked Her To Turn It Down

Imagine trying to sleep but a family member is watching the TV at a really loud volume in the room next to your bedroom. Would you try to drown out the noise with music and headphones, or would you ask your family member to turn it down?

In today’s story, one boy asked him mom to turn the volume down on the TV, and she didn’t take it well.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for telling my step mom to stop watching tv so loud in the living room? I (19 m) live at home with my parents. For context, all bedrooms in the house are barely 20 feet from the living room tv. My entire problem is that my step mom will watch the living room tv incredibly loud. Loud enough that I can hear the conversation clearly with my door closed. My problem is that the tv definitely has the capability to be listened to comfortably without bothering people upstairs because both me and my dad have used it in that range, and he is hard of hearing.

My mom never does anything else either. She is either at work, or watching tv all day on the living room. Both me and my dad have told her that the tv is too loud especially at night (sometimes up to 2 am) when she stays up late watching scenes with explosions, shouting, and gunshots.

Now, for the part that might make me the AH. I absolutely despise these kinds of sounds. I don’t watch live action content because of it. It makes me deeply uncomfortable. I hate loud noises and they scare me, and my parents openly know and acknowledge this at times. Other times my dad tells me I’m being over dramatic and to suck it up. I often stay in my room with my door closed and headphones in, trying to ignore everything that’s going on down there but it’s just so loud. (I have sensitive ears)

This all came to a head one day while I was trying to take a nap due to a migraine, and my mom was watching a particularly loud part of the handmaids tale. I had the door closed and had soft music playing to try and drown it out, but to no avail. I stepped out of my bedroom and asked her to turn the tv down, or move to her bedroom where the tv is quieter. (yes, that’s how close it is.)

She refused so I (being sick out of my mind) I raised my voice. Not by much, but I don’t raise my voice ever so I am not surprised it didn’t go over well. I told her: “you have perfectly normal hearing and you don’t need the tv this loud. I have a migraine and you are making it hard to sleep. Please turn the tv down.” Apparently this was the wrong move as now both my dad and mom are yelling at me for “having an attitude.” I feel this is unfair as I never raise my voice and do my best to stay out of their way. (I don’t have the money to move out yet)

