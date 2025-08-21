His Wife Was Excited To Try A New Chicken Recipe, But He Refused To Eat It Since It Wasn’t Properly Refrigerated

Food safety is really important. If you’ve ever had food poisoning, you know it’s not worth it to chance eating food that may not be safe to eat, such as food that is past its expiration date or food that may have been left unrefrigerated for too long.

In today’s story, a husband and wife argue about whether or not a chicken is safe to eat. In the end, the husband wins, but he’s not sure if he should have won.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for making my wife throw out a whole chicken So, my wife decided she was going to try a new recipe for dinner tonight. It’s a one pot chicken thing with orzo. She ordered the groceries online this morning and then went to collect them around 11am. She got back home around midday and unloaded everything from the car.

The main ingredient was missing.

Flash forward to 5:30pm and wife returns from an afternoon walk with her friends. After 5 minutes of dinner preparing sounds I hear a loud ‘what, where has the chicken gone?’ from the kitchen. I naturally assume that she forgot to order it but she assures me there is a chicken somewhere. Eventually she tracks it down… it has been in the boot of our car all afternoon.

It was a raw chicken.

Now, the chicken wasn’t a frozen chicken. The chicken was a whole, fresh, raw chicken, in a sealed bag. Although it wasn’t a particularly warm day we still had a high of 16 degrees C (60F) and our car was sitting out in the sunshine all afternoon. I told my wife I was posting this and she wants me to stress that the chicken was still cool to the touch. Personally I wouldn’t say the chicken was warm but I also wouldn’t call it overly cold. It’s safe to say it was somewhere between fridge temperature and room temperature.

They argue about whether or not it’s safe to eat the chicken.

After finding the chicken I tell my wife I don’t want to eat the chicken. She tells me we’re going to eat the chicken. I go back to the couch and start Googling how long you can leave a chicken in the car for. I go back to the kitchen and tell my wife I don’t want to eat the chicken. She tells me we’re going to eat the chicken. I explain that I’ve Googled it and we shouldn’t eat the chicken. She keeps preparing the chicken.

He refused to eat the chicken.

We have a back and forth like this for a while at which point I pitch the idea that she can have the chicken and I can just make something simple for my dinner. She’s not thrilled because she wanted to make this meal for me. At this point I tell her I’m not gong to eat it and I feel like I’m being made to eat a chicken against my will. She then proceeds to walk out the door, get in the car and head off in search of another chicken from the store. I feel like a bit of a jerk about it. I also feel like we may have wasted a perfectly good chicken.

I wouldn’t have wanted to eat that chicken either. It’s better to play it safe when it comes to food safety.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

I completely agree with this comment.

This person wouldn’t eat the chicken either.

This person has a point.

The chicken was not safe to eat.

He should tell his wife he appreciates her cooking.

It’s better to be safe than sick.

