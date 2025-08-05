Homeowner Had A Run In With One Bed Bug And Hasn’t Seen Any More Since, But She Has Family Coming To Visit And Thinks She Should Tell Them Of The Potential Risk

Bed bugs are the worst, and they can be very difficult to get rid of.

WIBTA if I told visiting family we may or may not have a bed bug situation in our home? I am 25, living w/ my parents and my grandmother. My grandmother has dementia and is getting worse so family and family friends are constantly coming to visit. We have a family friend who keeps staying with us to move her things out of storage and has been doing this for months on end every other weekend or so.

This past week, Sunday night I got bit up. I didn’t know what, and the next night I woke up to me killing a bug in my sleep. It was a bed bug. It was FULL of blood, that I believe came from the previous night. I didn’t find any extra bites. The same day we had a pest service come to inspect and he found no sign of any infestation. Checked my bed, window, the couches, all common areas, including where the family friend sleeps when staying over. (I warned them about bug when I realized and she found no bugs on her end).

Our pest person told me that sometimes it IS just the one. It’s happened to him. Either way, I am vacuuming, getting mattress and pillow protectors, gonna get the proper sprays and slowly make my room a bed bug free oasis. After Tuesday night I did a thorough check of my body and found bites in spots that I did not check the previous night. Just like the previous bites, they only became itchy once I noticed them. That night I was only sleeping on a foam topper, threw it out in the morning & put a mattress protector on my bed. I had no bites since (writing this Friday) but bed bugs feast roughly once a week, and I’ve started sleeping downstairs.

My mom doesn’t want to tell my aunt and cousin who are coming over tomorrow night and are going to sleep in the living room, nor my grandmother’s niece who hasn’t seen her in years who is coming Sunday night and going to sleep in the room next to mine. Her reasoning is that it would make them panic and I’m the only one who is experiencing this. The pest person didn’t see a sign of any infestation and neither have I! I vacuumed and went through my windows, curtains, bed etc with a fine tooth comb. We have had no BB experience since Tuesday night.

I think it’s careless. I understand not wanting to make them panic, but I feel as though they should know and be cautious. Maybe leave what they can in their car or even provide clean bins for their things if they still feel like staying the night after being told the situation. My parents don’t think anything is that big of a deal. I, on the other hand, am suffering from the itchiness and paranoia of bed bugs, and feel that on the off chance that it could be more than just the one, they should know.

I would feel betrayed if I went to stay w/ someone and they didn’t to tell me. I also feel conflicted because my grandmother’s niece hasn’t seen her in years. This may be her last chance and I don’t think she can afford a hotel room. WIBTA if I told my family whose coming to visit that I have just recently dealt with bed bugs?

