His Boss Paid Him Less Over Time, So He Found A New Job And Wasted His Old Boss’s Time And Money For Recruiting Him

Some bosses don’t value their employees and that only bites them back!

This guy shares how his boss refused to pay him and how he found his way around it!

Check out the full story.

So you don’t pay me fairly? I’m cool with that In 2013, my then girlfriend got an apprenticeship from a big law firm about 11 hours away from our university. I wanted to live with her, so I also applied to several jobs. I found one which sounded kind of weird, but good enough for me, since it wasn’t about the money, relevant work experience was far more meaningful.

This is where it gets tricky…

I worked as a Junior Sales Manager, it was 4 month training program and we did projects for different firms, goal was to get a job as a Sales Manager in one of those firms. That was completely legit and companies were looking for new employees, and the company I worked for got 4000€ if they recruited one of us. So it was in everyone’s interests that we would find jobs. It was also supposed to include sales training, which it actually didn’t.

He got some shock!

We were actually telemarketers. We didn’t sell anything, we just booked meetings for companies. I had a rough start, but got better when I got more familiar with the phone and actually learned to love cold calling. We started in August, and when the October started, I was the best caller in the company. Our salary was 20€ per meeting, 1000€ guaranteed, but if you got over 80 meetings, then it was 25€ per meeting, and not just meetings after the 80th, for all meetings. When October was near end, on Monday 28th, I had 60 meetings booked for that month.

He was doing great!

I worked myself off, even booked a meeting for my girlfriend for one investment advisors for Wednesday, and the final count on Thursday 31th was 83 meetings. 2075€ before taxes. First of November, I was informed that customer didn’t go to the investment advisor, so it would be taken off from my total count. I said okay, and sent my girlfriend message and told what had happened and we discussed how I would call her with recording so I can show the tape to my boss.

The boss was being mean!

Then I called her from our calling system, presumed she had just gotten busy with short notice and politely asked if she would like to book another time. She got angry and almost shouted at me (which we had agreed in the messages) and called me a liar, so I was apologizing and closed the phone. Then I went to the CEO (small firm, two people in management level and 4 employees outside the training program), told him that I just called the customer and she claimed to have participated, so there must be some mistake. He said he would check it, and later asked the customers phone number so he could listen the call.

That’s INSANE!

Finally I got the meeting back, still 83. I hoped that would have stopped there, but no. Later in November I was told that client company has rejected some of my meetings. Well, okay. That shouldn’t affect to the bonuses since we were allowed to call replacements. But in this case that wasn’t possible, client didn’t want us to. Okay. Few days later I got a call from that particular client to my personal number. They said they would love to hire me. So we discussed about salary, when I will start and basic things, do I want to keep my own number or got a new one for my work phone.

He knew he had to do something about this!

I asked from them why they don’t want replacements, and they didn’t know what I was talking about. Not a surprise there, I had already learned that our CEO was a bit of a con man. But we agreed that I would go to meet them in November 18th, which was Monday. Then came Friday the 15th, our pay day. I checked my account, and they had paid me for 79 meetings. The difference was bit less than 500€. I was so mad I called in sick.

He wasn’t going to take it anymore!

I deserved that money, I made more money for the firm than any other, even the second best and the third best didn’t make as much combined. So I got drunk and had a nice weekend. On Monday I started my day by driving to sign a contract of employment with the new firm. They asked me what that question about not wanting replacements was, and I told them how the CEO said that. And I told them about the problems with my salary. I was starting there three weeks from that, so I had no problem to be an AH with the old company. Which was nice, since I am a genuine AH. When I got to the office, I asked if my salary had a mistake in somewhere, but it was how it supposed to be. So I went to my table.

He was simply doing justice to his talent!

For that point in November I had booked 36 meetings. That week I got 3. All for my future employer, since I knew those would be my meetings when I started there. I was late almost every morning, and even had an emergency dentist on Friday, just because I wanted to leave earlier. Next week I was even worse. I spent on the phone 1 hour and 13 minutes. Less than a 15 minutes per day. I think I got one meeting. And my only job was to call.

UH OH…

Next Monday the CEO asked me to his office. He was furious. It was obvious that I didn’t actually work, I just spent time at the office. He threatened to fire me if I didn’t have really good reason. Well, if he had done that, he would have lost the 4000€ recruitment fee, so I answered with really humble voice that I completely understand and that probably would be the best. He then said he should probably inform my next employer about me, since he couldn’t lose his face like that. I answered how I understood the situation, and said he was a great guy, but in the business world reputation is everything.

It gets worse!

Still not sure did he understand I was messing with him. I knew he couldn’t do anything and even if he did, the next company had already heard about our problems, and probably would take my side. And even if they didn’t, I could go back to school. Well, we agreed that I would take that week personal leave without a pay. The company got 150€ plus taxes per booked meeting. In October I brought them 12 450€, and they didn’t want me to get my cut. Because I stopped working, the company lost probably 8100 euros.

He had nothing to lose!

And few months in my new job, my boss assigned a meeting for me. My old boss wanted us to buy booking services from them. Loved his face when he saw me arriving to the meeting. We didn’t buy anything, so they lost about 3000€ in sales there. The old company went bankrupt in 2015, about year and a half after.

YIKES! That sounds fun!

Why would his boss let go of an asset like that?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit commented about this one.

This user thinks this revenge was professional!

This user loves this story!

This user wishes this guy luck in the next job!

Someone here was really clever!

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.