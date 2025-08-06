Classmate Stole His iPod And Refused To Admit His Mistake, So He Made Sure He Wouldn’t Find His Artwork Until The Very End Of The Class

At times it is important to teach some people a valuable lesson for the trouble they have caused.

He stole my phone , I got it back then I decided to hide and destroyed his months artwork I gotta start by saying that this happened over 13 years ago. I was in high school, in 2D art class and sat with like 4-5 people at the time. It wasn’t an AP class, but it did require you to take some other basic classes before enrolling in it, meaning the folks there were artistic and very much about it.

I sat with the same folks; they weren’t particularly my friends, but we got along. During class, I’d bring out my iPod Touch, which at the time was my phone as well. I was super late on the smartphone shift (forever asking, “Y’all got Wi-Fi?”). One afternoon before getting on the bus, I realized I was missing it, assumed I’d misplaced it, and I FREAKED OUT. Context of my life: Living in an abused household where losing stuff had always been punishable by a beating. Mind you, I was 17 at the time and still scared of them.

My mother hadn’t beaten me for like two years+, but you know, my system was so used to it; all I felt was doom. This wasn’t the first time losing stuff, so I went ahead and did what I always did: hid the fact I’d lost it and figured it out on my own. For the next two weeks, I did the following to fix this: Asked the school to let me see the cameras for lunchtime so I could see if I’d left it there and if someone might have taken it.

Looked everywhere for it. Eventually looked up a cheap one—I recall it was $100 from Craigslist of all places. Asked my cousin to let me borrow 100 bucks. Asked my friend with the car to drive me 30 miles south from my city to get this iPod from this seller at a Walmart parking lot.

The iPod REEKED of cigarette smoke :/ but I GOT IT! Crisis averted. After settling back into my routine with my nasty-smelling iPod, I found myself back in art class again. And then I saw one of the boys who at times sat at my table leave his seat at another table. Revealing a very familiar iPod right there where he was sitting. I knew if I were to turn it and see a sticker on it, it was mine… AND IT WAS. This happened at the end of class, so I snapped it back without saying much and left quickly as the bell went off. I did see from the corner of my eye that he was shuffling his stuff around, trying to find it.

I was LIVID, but also relieved and appalled at his stupidity, dressed as gall: “YOU ARE GOING TO STEAL FROM ME AND BRING THE STOLEN ITEM INTO MY PRESENCE?!” The next class, I confronted him, and he semi-apologized, and gave the flimsy excuse that he’d bought it cheaply from someone else. I just told him, “You’ll see,” and he probably thought I was going to tell the school staff. And sure, let him think just that. When I went through the phone, I saw photos he had taken—a couple of selfies here and there. But uh-oh… what’s that?

Aww… it was his colorful illustrations, the progress of the 2D project we were working on and almost finishing. This art classroom we were in was connected through a small storage room to another bigger art class. Since I’m so artsy-fartsy, I was in a photography class in that other classroom and was very familiar with the storage room: the crevices, the nooks and crannies. So during photography class, I slid into the 2D classroom space (something people did all the time) and went to where we kept our 2D projects.

It was a vertical paneling where you’d just slide bigger canvases, and it was sorted by tables. It took no time to find his. I just acted like I was looking for my stuff and headed back to the storage room. I found a good hiding place for it and placed it there. The following week was a test for me, from him realizing his artwork was missing, from pulling out every single paper and canvas out of there, from the teacher making multiple PSA for the whole classroom asking if someone had seen it and/or to give it back” “Come on guys stuff doesn’t just disappear in my classroom”

“For real , someone needs to say something” etc .. I felt my cheeks were burning during those times, and I sure didn’t expect him to be so distraught, and agitating our truly dutiful teacher in the process. I just kept on coloring MY project, you know? At some point, the teacher told him he had to start a new one, and he does, very crestfallen.

At some point, he defeatedly, discreetly asked me if I took it, and I answered, “How and why would I do that???” expecting him to answer, “Because I stole your phone.” Obviously, he never said that and said, “NVM.” His artwork remained hidden until the very last week of class, which wasn’t really a long time—a month or two at most. I remember he was a 12th grader, and I, keeping tabs on my sneaky doings, knew this wouldn’t matter after he was gone.

So that week, I went to the hiding place and pleasurably ripped his canvas, leaving it less hidden for anybody else to find during that last week. I don’t feel much regret; if anything, I would’ve loved to own up to the fact that I did do it. I fantasized for a bit about sending him a message and telling him it was me, lol. I never did. Nothing else to say, it was petty, but hey, I still remember my desperation and the reeking rankness of that iPod touch I bought with money I didn’t have.

