A Customer Made This Employee Cry, So The Manager Told Them To Get Out And Never Come Back

Some customers can get upset about the smallest things.

What would you do if you were the manager at a store and you saw an employee crying because of a rude customer? Would you defend the employee, or would you try to make things right with the customer?

This manager shares how a customer mistreated her employee and how she dealt with it.

Check out the full story.

DO NOT TALK TO MY ASSOCIATES LIKE THAT This happened a few days ago and I’m still incredibly mad about it. Our store which is in the land of soaps, lotions, and candles, has a semi annual sale. This sale has made us crazy busy and our backroom is pretty much empty.

Last week I was closing with three associates and desperately trying to make our store look “full” I had my two experienced employees pulling stock from our offsite and our backroom while my one new seasonal employee helped me on the floor. After making sure Floor Associate was good at register, I went to the front to greet people and start a list of product that we needed to rearrange or fill.

We only had three customers. One was an older woman shopping by herself. The other two were a couple, older man and woman, woman was shopping, man was standing there with a look that some men get in our store. We have tons of stuff on different tables but occasionally it gets switched around. We honor it if it accidentally gets put on a lesser price table. Single Woman walks up to my Floor Associate to ring up.

After a couple of minutes, I hear her yelling at my Associate and immediately walk back.

My FA is standing there shaking and has tears going down her face. This woman is yelling at her that the candle needs to be a lower price and that she’s incompetent at her job. I walk up to FA and tell her to go to the backroom to sit down for a few minutes. She wordlessly walks back while trying to not cry.

Here’s how the conversation with the woman went.

SW “THIS CANDLE HERE…” Me “I’m sorry ma’am, it’s difficult to understand you when you’re yelling. Could you please repeat that?” SW “THAT LITTLE ***** RANG THIS UP AS THE WRONG PRICE.”

Me “Excuse me?” SW “SEE, SHE..” Me “No ma’am, Excuse me, do not speak that way about my associates.” SW “I’LL DO WHATEVER THE…”

Me now uncharacteristically being forceful and talking over her, “Nope, nope, nope. I’m sorry but no. You don’t speak that way to my associates, you don’t speak that way to me. I’m sorry but you now need to leave. You will no longer be purchasing this candle. Here’s our corporate number, you’re welcome to call them and I’ve listed my name here.” SW “How dare you?! I want that little ***** name too!” Me “I’m not releasing her name but I’m giving you mine. I will be calling my store manager and my district manager to let them know the situation.” SW calls me all sorts of things and walks out.

Other couple approaches counter and the woman says “I’d like your corporate number too. That woman acted atrociously toward that young lady and I don’t want that sweet girl to get in trouble.” I thank them and immediately add a coupon onto their transaction for making me feel better. The woman also gives me her number to give to my manager. I can’t get over how the first woman acted. I’ve seen a lot of crazy stuff go down as a manager but never anything quite like a woman verbally attacking my Associate.

If the customer has just calmed down, she could’ve explained what was going on and still bought her candle.

What a great manager!

