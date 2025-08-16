How Can You Get People To Buy You Things That Are On Your Wish Lists? This Guy Has One Key Tip.

Everybody likes free stuff, right?

You better believe it!

And this guy knows all about it…

His name is Peter and he took to TikTok to tell viewers how they can get free stuff online.

Peter said, “Did y’all know that there’s literally an app where you can just put a wish list of all the things that you want, and random people will just buy them for you? This isn’t a scam.”

He continued, “I signed up first so that you didn’t have to, to make sure it was safe.”

The name of the website is Throne.

Peter continued, “Depending on whether you actually wanna buy things from random people or whether you wanna get random things from random people, you can pick which one.”

He said that Throne is connected to Amazon, Etsy, and other sites and creators can post their wish lists.

Peter added, “And the gifters will just find the profiles and buy the things. Then, they just get sent directly to you.”

Give it a shot and see if it works!

