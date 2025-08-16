August 16, 2025 at 4:51 pm

How Can You Get People To Buy You Things That Are On Your Wish Lists? This Guy Has One Key Tip.

by Matthew Gilligan

man talking in his car

TikTok/@peterpetrella

Everybody likes free stuff, right?

You better believe it!

And this guy knows all about it…

His name is Peter and he took to TikTok to tell viewers how they can get free stuff online.

man talking to tiktok viewers

TikTok/@peterpetrella

Peter said, “Did y’all know that there’s literally an app where you can just put a wish list of all the things that you want, and random people will just buy them for you? This isn’t a scam.”

He continued, “I signed up first so that you didn’t have to, to make sure it was safe.”

The name of the website is Throne.

man talking to a camera

TikTok/@peterpetrella

Peter continued, “Depending on whether you actually wanna buy things from random people or whether you wanna get random things from random people, you can pick which one.”

He said that Throne is connected to Amazon, Etsy, and other sites and creators can post their wish lists.

Peter added, “And the gifters will just find the profiles and buy the things. Then, they just get sent directly to you.”

man talking to a camera

TikTok/@peterpetrella

Take a look at the video.

@peterpetrella

Go get your free goodies yall!! #lifehacks #free #tipsandtricks #foryou #fyp #fypシ゚viral #trending #viral

♬ original sound – Peter Petrella

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 07 05 at 12.02.03 PM How Can You Get People To Buy You Things That Are On Your Wish Lists? This Guy Has One Key Tip.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 07 05 at 12.02.16 PM How Can You Get People To Buy You Things That Are On Your Wish Lists? This Guy Has One Key Tip.

And this viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 07 05 at 12.02.48 PM How Can You Get People To Buy You Things That Are On Your Wish Lists? This Guy Has One Key Tip.

Give it a shot and see if it works!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter