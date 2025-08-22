Hungry Woman Asked Her Friend To Get Her A Meat Pie, But Then Her Friend Rubbed Ketchup On It With Her Fingers

When someone gets you something to eat, it is generally considered gross for them to touch your food with their fingers if it isn’t strictly necessary.

AITA for telling my friend it’s disgusting to spread ketchup on pie with their finger? So this happened a couple days ago, and I’m still kind of weirded out by it.

I (21F) was hanging out with my friend “Kayla” (22F) at her place. We were having a super chill night, movies, snacks, and she offered to heat up some meat pies she had made. I said yes because Kayla’s actually a decent cook and I was hungry. Anyway, the pies come out, and she asks if I want ketchup on mine. I say sure. I figured she’d just hand me the bottle or squirt some on top.

But instead, she squirts a big glob of ketchup onto her own pie, then spreads it around with her bare finger like she was icing a cake. And then she does the same to mine before I can say anything. I was honestly taken aback. I asked, “Did you just use your finger to spread that?” She kind of laughed and said, “Yeah? It’s just ketchup, relax.”

I told her it was kind of gross and I’d prefer she not do that to my food. She rolled her eyes and said I was being dramatic, that it’s no different than finger food, and that I was being “weirdly stuck up” about it. I told her I just don’t like the idea of someone else’s bare finger in my food, especially when there are literally knives or spoons right there. It turned into this awkward little spat where she accused me of judging her, I was more so just disgusted at the general view of watching her do it, and the fact that I’m already somewhat grossed out by ketchup really didn’t help the fact. It ended up turning into a stupidly serious argument, and she was cold for the rest of the night.

I tried talking to her the other day, but she hasn’t responded to my texts. When I told my boyfriend about it later, he kind of laughed and said yeah, it’s weird, but maybe I overreacted by making her feel bad about it. So now I’m wondering… was I being too uptight? I still hold the opinion that it was gross but maybe I made it too big a deal? Was I wrong for calling her out on using her finger to spread ketchup on my food? AITA?

