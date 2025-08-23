Husband Pushed For Another Baby Despite Her Warnings, So She Said No And Now He Won’t Speak To Her

It’s hard when two people love each other but want completely different things.

What would you do if your partner wanted more children but you knew deep down that having another baby could send you into a dark place again?

Would you go along with it to make them happy?

Or would you protect your own well-being, even if it caused distance in the relationship?

In today’s story, one woman finds herself facing this heartbreaking decision after struggling with postpartum depression.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for not wanting to have another child? I (28F) and my husband (32M) have been together since we were young. By 22, I had my firstborn and found I had borderline Postpartum depression. This made me worried about having any more children. At 24, I accidentally fell pregnant and my life flipped. I had no time to process fully, and my husband wasn’t exactly helpful to me as he was so excited about welcoming another baby into this world, and I was just struggling to comprehend. (He has always been a family man, and it breaks me to think that I’m not showing him what he deserves).

She doesn’t think she can emotionally handle a third child.

When my second child was born, I fell into deep depression, and it just wouldn’t go away. I didn’t want to speak to the GP as I loved my beautiful children, but I was scared that social services would try to take them away from me. Now, my husband wants to have another child, but I have said no, which has led to an “argument” in which we are not speaking to each other. I have explained that my moods are terrible, and if I were to have another child, only God knows what might happen. I am happy with my babies, and I love them so much, but I just don’t think I could handle another. AITA?

Eek! This sounds like a very stressful situation.

Let’s see what advice the fine folks over at Reddit have to offer.

This woman would also refuse another child.

For this reader, they judged it by the title.

Here’s excellent advice.

According to this person, she needs to stand her ground.

This is her right as a woman. It’s not like her husband is going to help much, so she needs to do what’s right for her.

