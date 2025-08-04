‘I have no idea how to explain what just happened to me.’ – Homeowner Said A Voice Told Him To Get Out of His Bathroom Before A Fixture Fell From The Ceiling

I guess hearing voices can be a good thing from time to time…

A man named Jay took to TikTok to tell viewers about the unusual and possibly divine intervention he had in his own bathroom.

Jay wrote in the video’s text overlay, “I have no idea how to explain what just happened to me.”

He told viewers, “So, I was just in the restroom, and I was sitting on the toilet. I don’t have to tell you what you do when you sit on the toilet. As clear as I’m speaking to you right now, I hear something say, ‘You’re done, get out of here.’ And I literally thought someone walked in my front door.”

Jay continued, “So, I hear it again, ‘Get out you’re done.’ So I got up, it’s not like I was there for a very long time. I walked into this kitchen, and I hear a crash come from the bathroom.”

The TikTokker then showed viewers the bathroom and it looks like he narrowly avoided a big accident.

There was shattered glass on the floor and a big fixture fell off the ceiling.

Jay said, “Had I not gotten out of this bathroom when I heard something say get out of this bathroom, all of that would’ve fallen on top of me. I would’ve been very, very injured. I’m literally sweating, I am shaking. I know we talk about Freddy being here but that was something different.”

He continued, “That was like get out, now. And then that happened. I don’t know what else to say that literally just happened right now.”

Maybe there are such things as guardian angels…

