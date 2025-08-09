‘I would like these made fresh, please.’ – A Taco Bell Worker Tipped Off Customer About The Fast Food Chain’s 15-Minute Rule

Did you know about the 15-minute rule at Taco Bell?

I sure didn’t before I saw this viral TikTok video!

And boy, am I glad I watched it!

The video comes to us from a Taco Bell employee who dropped a hot tip about what customers can do to assure their food is fresh next time they hit up the fast food eatery.

The woman told viewers, “I’m gonna introduce you to some new facts today. This is a large nacho fry. It’s fresh out the fryer. Now, all Taco Bells should be dropping their nacho fries every 15 minutes.”

She continued, “If you ever receive a nacho fry, make sure you go inside and say, ‘Hey, just letting you guys know I’m aware of your 15-minute timer. I would like these made fresh, please.’”

The employee added, “So, that’s all you gotta do.”

Now, that’s a hot fast food tip!

