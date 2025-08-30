Instagram User Got Trolled Online, So They Decided To Use Snail Mail To Get Back At An Internet Bully

If you’ve ever used the internet, you’ve probably been the victim of a snide comment, or personal attack. Anonymity makes people do crazy thing.

But in this story, one person proves that online bullying is not as anonymous as people might think, and he seeks revenge on an unsuspecting Karen.

Let’s read all about it.

Surprised an online bully in the mail A few years ago, I left an innocuous comment under an Instagram post. “Karen” decided to take the opportunity to tear me down, blowing up my notifications and drawing completely false conclusions about my character.

Seems unnecessary, Karen. Is OP gonna stand for this?

Because the post was about employment and college, she taunted me about how I must have gone into debt for a “$167,000 useless degree,” and being an unemployed leech on the government, and other things to that effect. I never would have known that Karen existed if she had not gone out of her way to bombard me. I tried not to take it personally, but I guess it still hit a nerve.

Sounds like it hit a couple nerves. What’s OP gonna do to avenge his good name?

I looked though her public wanna-be influencer profile and she had posted a picture of a letter that contained her full name.

Uh-oh.

This made it easy-peasy to find out her address. A long time later, I found out about the company called Ruin Days, and I anonymously mailed her a copy of their book called “How to Not Be a C-word.”

…if you know what he means. But what’s the outcome of this instructional delivery?

(On each page it says something like, “It’s easy! Just don’t be a c-word!” and “Have you tried just not being a c-word?”). I don’t know exactly what transpired after sending it, and it may just be a coincidence because I certainly did not use tracking information, but now she keeps her account on private.

I guess we’ll never know. But we can assume somebody learned a lesson?

So, Karen, if you’re reading this, how’s your divorce going? (That information is also publicly available.)

Yikes. OP went for the jugular.

Let’s see what the comments have to say.

This woman got a mail order cry.

