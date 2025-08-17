‘It can obviously be expensive and time-consuming.’ – Mortgage Expert Explained What People Should Do Instead Of Writing Wills

Talking about wills is always a bit of a touchy subject, but it’s something that has to be done.

But are wills still the way to go?

According to a mortgage expert named Theoni, the answer is NO.

She took to TikTok to tell viewers about an alternative to wills that she thinks is a better option for people.

Theoni told viewers, “When you leave something in a will, it will go through probate when you die.”

She continued, “Obviously, when you leave things in a will, you think that the person that you left the thing in the will to will get the thing, but that’s not how it works in a will.”

The TikTokker added, “Basically, it goes to the courts. And it can obviously be expensive and time-consuming.”

Theoni said the best course of action is to have a living trust instead of a will.

She said, “the old way of doing a living trust was that you had to go to a lawyer, and it was thousands of dollars to set up a trust.”

But… now there’s a MUCH cheaper way to do it. And it’s all online!

She thinks that wills are outdated these days.

