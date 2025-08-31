Customer Pressures Worker To Leave Their Station To Replace Her Jug Of Milk, And She Wouldn’t Take No For An Answer

Sometimes, you know exactly who someone is just by looking at them.

I’ve heard of crying over spilled milk, but… A couple mornings ago, I was working the self-checkout area at my local retail chain store, when a woman who frankly even LOOKED like a textbook Karen (white, middle-aged, haircut in a messy bob, you get the picture) waved me over and held up a bottle of milk that was allegedly “leaking”.

I say allegedly, and I put leaking in quotes because when I took the bottle from her and examined it, I did not see or feel any leaks, nor did I see any spilled milk in the area. Thinking back now, I honestly think it’s very likely she felt the condensation on the outside of the bottle and mistook it for leakage.

Nevertheless, I took her at her word and offered to void the milk from the transaction for her. She said she still wanted to get it but wanted a non-leaking bottle. I suggested that she finish the transaction and then go into the store to get a different bottle, and then show her receipt and explain the situation if any other employees happen to question it. She, then, tried to insist that I go get the replacement milk and bring it to the self-checkout for her right that second.

Now, we self-checkout workers do occasionally go into the store and retrieve items for customers. But, we are only allowed to do this IF: We have enough workers to cover the area while we’re away.

We are not too busy. Neither was the case at that time. We were considerably busy, AND there was only one person other than me covering the area. I told her “I’m sorry ma’am, I’m not able to leave the area at the moment.”

She replied, “Well find SOMEONE who will! I’m paying for my milk, and I’m going to get it!” I told her I would see what I could do. I went to my co-worker who was also covering the area to double-check if she was indeed the only other person over there. She was. I, then, went to the nearest manager and asked him what I should do. He confirmed that I could not leave the self-checkout while I was only one of two people there and that I was correct in my initial suggestion to the woman.

I started walking back over to tell her this, and as soon as she saw me, she piped up, “Well, did you get my milk?! I PAID for it!” while waving her receipt in my face. I reiterated what my manager told me, and she just gave a disgusted groan, turned around, and started stomping her way back to the dairy section.

