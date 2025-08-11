Locksmith Fails To Unlock The Door, So The Customer Writes A Review About The Situation Online

A lot of companies know how important it is to have good reviews online, because if potential customers see bad reviews, they’re probably going to hire someone else.

Imagine writing a review online about a company that charged you for a service you didn’t even get. If the company reached out to you claiming you were lying, would you be even more upset, or would you hear their side of the story?

In today’s story, one man complains about a locksmith company online, but what he thinks happened is quite a bit different than what actually happened. Let’s read the whole story.

Locksmith screwed me over I recently locked myself out of my condo and had to have a locksmith come. Dude plays with the lock for 30 minutes and cannot pick it. My dog is going crazy and neighbors are ticked so I tell him to leave and my neighbor was able to get on my balcony and let me in. I had to pay the locksmiths afterhours fee to get him to leave.

He was upset about the situation.

Next day, I am ticked because I paid $80 for a service I didn’t even get. I went on and explained the situation on a google review and ready to move on with my life. The owner then replies and calls me a liar. I get heated now and call them and say how dare they call me a liar and I post the reciept on google.

There’s more to the story.

They then call me and say I was scammed. THEN another locksmith company calls me and said it was them, that the dude who came to pick my lock used to work for their competitor and was using the wrong pad. So I basically slandered a small business because I was given the wrong receipt paper. I took the review down and got refunded!

That was an interesting rollercoaster ride! I’m glad he got that straightened out and got a refund.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person calls the story “wild.”

Here’s a suggestion from someone who has been locked out multiple times.

It seems that there are a lot of scammy locksmiths.

Here’s another suggestion to prevent getting locked out.

Being locked out is the worst!

