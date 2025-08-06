August 6, 2025 at 6:48 am

Love Island USA Viewers Noticed Something On The Ground That Definitely Shouldn’t Be There. – ‘How does it even fall out like that?’

by Ben Auxier

Cards on the table, I can’t stand the vast majority of reality TV.

I think it plays on our insecurities by giving us petty, shallow people to sit in judgement of, which turns us into the shallowest, pettiest versions of ourselves.

…but I dunno, sometimes you do notice something kinda funny like in this video from TikTok user @_alyssayung_:

“We were just watching Love Island and someone’s IUD fell out. Hahaha it’s real.”

“Like you’re gonna look me in the eyes and tell me someone’s IUD is it right there.”

“Haha how does it even fall out like that? Is it an IUD? It looks like an IUD. The season of Love Island is already so underwhelming.”

@_alyssayung_

whose iud fell out on camera LMAO #loveislandusa #peacock #loveisland #loveislandseason7 #iud

♬ original sound – alyssa!!

The results are in…

Screenshot 1 b9aa39 Love Island USA Viewers Noticed Something On The Ground That Definitely Shouldnt Be There. How does it even fall out like that?

Maybe this is subtle foreshadowing.

Screenshot 2 2e85f6 Love Island USA Viewers Noticed Something On The Ground That Definitely Shouldnt Be There. How does it even fall out like that?

Hey, it’s still good.

Screenshot 3 bdb293 Love Island USA Viewers Noticed Something On The Ground That Definitely Shouldnt Be There. How does it even fall out like that?

Staged af.

Screenshot 4 2920a7 Love Island USA Viewers Noticed Something On The Ground That Definitely Shouldnt Be There. How does it even fall out like that?

This is gonna make that coffee cup in Game of Thrones look like nothing.

