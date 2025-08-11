Man Followed His Trainer’s Orders To The Letter, So Everyone Got Tired Of Paddling In Only One Direction

In most jobs, following the rules can pay off, but sometimes, bosses and instructors don’t think their rules through very well.

This man was retraining as a raft guide and ended up with a tough instructor.

His trainer instructed him to only use the “forward” command and nothing else.

So he complied.

Check out the full story below to find out how it ended.

I can only call a forward? Ok, enjoy the extra work, then. Kind of a silly one, but I have worked on and off as a raft guide at various points in my life. I was recently retraining on a new river. Day one, I ended up with a trainer who I’d been warned was a bit of a hard-head.

This man was instructed to call only the forward command and nothing else.

It was the start of the day, and he says: “Okay, for the first half of the day, you can only call the forward command. No turns. No back paddling. You don’t get any other commands. Just forward.” Fair enough.

He told everyone to paddle forward.

So, we get on the river, and I’m in the guide seat. I tell everyone to forward paddle. But the rest of the trip isn’t ready to go yet, so I spin us so we’re facing upstream, and everyone continues to paddle forward.

The trainer told him to let the people rest and not tire them out so much.

After a while, we get too far upstream, so I spin us around again. The trainer finally turns to me and says: “You know, you don’t want to tire people out so much. You should pull over in the eddy and let people rest.”

The trainer realized why he was spinning them around over and over again.

I simply responded: “Oh? Does that mean I am now allowed to use a command other than ‘forward’?” He just smiled and said, “You can also have the stop command.” He and I ended up getting along great the whole rest of the training.

I hope nobody got too tired!

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

Short and sweet.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

LOL. Here’s a funny experience from this person.

Finally, another one shares their story, too.

Sometimes, you just have to let them realize how dumb their instructions are.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.