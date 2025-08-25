August 25, 2025 at 2:49 am

Man Goes Viral For Claiming To Look 18 Despite Being 36, But People Aren’t Buying It

by Ashley Ashbee

Aging often isn’t fun. You lose energy and you can lose out on opportunities that are given to young people. Also, many societies are obsessed with youth.

This doesn’t help people who are mentally ill and think faking youth will get them places.

“My teachers were shocked to see that I am 36 years old,” begins the overlay of TikToker @luanreisoli’s video.

In his video, he is walking around and posing like a model. He appears to have plastic surgery, Botox and other cosmetic procedures.

It’s gone viral partly because it is controversial: is this mental illness? Do interactions with his videos aggravate his mental illness?

It’s also a topic of conversation because many people disagree that he looks 18 and think he’s in his 30 or 40s.

Many of Luan’s TikTok videos are about him supposedly looking 18 and reacting to naysayers.

Most of them get over 500 Likes.

“We gotta let that **** go, bro,” said TikToker @vagabonddrew in his reaction video. “I admire his determination.”

Watch Luan’s full video.

@luanreisoli

My teachers were shocked to see that I am 36 years old, but I look 18 and have never changed.

♬ bunyi asal – ☺️☺️ – no comment💩

This is @vagabonddrew’s reaction video.

@vagabonddrew

Have ya’ll seen the 36yr old man arguing with everyone saying he looks 17??? I admire his determination 😭😭😭😭😭 #greenscreen #36yrsyoung #looks17

♬ You’re The One That I Want – From “Grease” – John Travolta & Olivia Newton-John

Here is what folks are saying about Luan’s video.

Some tried to change his denial. I don’t think that helps.

It’s sad what mental illness takes from you.

I admit this made me laugh.

There were sarcastic comments, of course.

Haha get the math right, Jesse!

I hope this man gets therapy.

