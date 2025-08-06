Man Got Tired Of Pointless Paperwork, So He Enlisted His Coworkers To Prove How Much Time They Were Wasting

Pointless rules can ruin workplace productivity, but have you ever wondered exactly how much time might be wasted by these rules?

This man was working in a company that forced them to fill out tedious forms.

It was taking a lot of time, so he thought of a clever way to make his point.

In the end, the secretary at work thanked him for his idea.

Non-productive time. Years ago, I worked at a place that built medical testing equipment. They came up with stupid crap to fill out every 6 mouths or so, but the worst was a form for non-productive time. Stocking parts, cleaning, moving things around, meetings, manager stopping to ask a question. Anything like these.

We had to stop and fill the form out. We had HR people who would watch to make sure you were doing it. There was something like 12 different boxes of items to keep track of, so after 2 to 3 weeks of this, I got the idea to add another item on the bottom of the list. And I got everyone else to. It was how long we spent each day filling out the form!

The next Monday, there was a staff meeting first thing that morning. They told us to stop filling out the forms. No answer as to why was given. One of the front secretaries must have going around asking whose idea it was to add that line. Everyone pointed to me.

She came up and thanked me. It was her job to enter them. She hated them, couldn’t read half of them, and got questioned about them by HR all the time. Well, turns out, it was taking almost 120 hours a week of employee time to fill them out each week! The equivalent or 3 people’s time.

Busywork can waste a lot of time.

Sometimes, you gotta let them know how nonsensical their ideas are.

