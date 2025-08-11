Man Introduces His Girlfriend To His Family, But When She Brings Up Her Potential Career, The Dinner Ends With A Breakup

Imagine getting to know your brother’s girlfriend over a family dinner. If she said something about herself that you knew would be a dealbreaker for your brother, would you play along like everything was fine, or would you point out why this relationship isn’t going to work?

In today’s story, one sister points out the problem, and her brother is furious at her. Now, she’s not sure if she did the right thing or not.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for laughing at my brothers comment about his new gf potential career? I need to know whether or not i’m the jerk for calling out my 21(f) brother 24(m) for his comments during a dinner when meeting his gf 19(f)! I’d like to preface this post by saying that my brother is the type of guy who says with his full chest that women belong in the kitchen and women should serve men etc. The scenario that i need to know if i’m the jerk or not happened yesterday.

Her brother wanted his girlfriend to meet his family.

My brother decided that my family needed to meet his gf so they came over for dinner. I would like to say that they have only been dating since the beginning of July 2025 and yes i think it was too soon to meet her particularly when she doesn’t actually know him that well. Anyways my brother has said before has horrible views of women and though the entire dinner he would continuously make comments about how much he respects his gf and how he can see them getting married soon. I managed and i mean managed to not react of say anything about this comments up until his gf (she’s really nice i don’t have any problems with her) said that she was thinking about joining the police force.

Her reaction make her brother really mad.

My brother went on a tirade about how amazing she would be and how supportive he is of the idea. And both myself and my dad laughed which according to my brother was a mess up bc his gf asked me why i laughed. And i told her the truth which is that I laughed purely bc every time my brother sees a female police officer he makes misogynistic comments about how easy it would be to take a female cop down and how women shouldn’t be in the police force, military or any first line or first responders role.

How did the girlfriend react?

His gf was obviously stunned and asked him if that was true to which he just called me a jerk and had a go at his gf for even suggesting a dinner.

I called him out on that and said that he’d been telling us that he wanted us to meet her so he can’t blame her for wanting to meet his family. From there it then delved into a rant about how she won’t marry him anymore and that he’s not going to be able to be with her bc she now knows how she really feels about women in law enforcement.

Now, she’s not sure if she did the right thing or if she should’ve stayed out of it.

I get that it wasn’t my place to call him out and i didn’t mean to but i also don’t want her to be manipulated by him into thinking that he would support her when ive heard the horrific things he says. My dad also backed me up and thought that it was wrong for my brother to lie and say he would be supportive when he’s really not. So am i the jerk for essentially showing my brothers gf what my brother is really like not the honeymoon fresh into a relationship version shes been seeing?

She definitely did the right thing by warning her brother’s girlfriend that he won’t support her career. If they got married, it would be a disaster.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

It’s way too soon to even think about marriage.

This whole situation is the brother’s fault.

She really helped the girlfriend by warning her.

Seriously, it’s better to learn the truth before getting married.

This person wishes there were a video.

That relationship was destined to fail.

