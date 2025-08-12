Man Plans A Small Wedding In Japan, But His Mother Wants Him To Invite Three Of Her Friends Who He’s Never Even Met

It seems all too often that parents forget that when their children get married the wedding decisions are up to the people getting married.

What would you do if your mom wanted you to invite her friends to your small wedding? We’re talking people you’ve never even met.

Would you invite them, or would you insist on only inviting people you know?

In today’s story, one man finds himself in this situation. The bigger problem is that he changes his mind about what to do.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for uninviting my mom’s friends from my wedding after she already gave them the verbal confirmation? My fiancée and I are planning a wedding in Japan (she is Japanese), and we are doing it with the intention of it being somewhat of a more intimate and private ceremony, with me only inviting 10 close friends and 4 family members, and her inviting roughly the same number. My mom however, really pushed me to invite 3 of her close friends, whom I do not know at all, and the idea of strangers at such a personal event made me incredibly reluctant and uncomfortable. Despite that, after a lot of persuasion from my mom, I reluctantly gave her a verbal ”okay” just to avoid conflict and also to appease her.

He’s having second thoughts.

As the wedding gets closer and us about to send out the official wedding invitations, my feelings about them coming intensified; the thought of them being there made me feel uneasy and in my opinion, takes away the intimate vision I had for my own wedding. Another thing to note is that my mother is offering to pay for all their flights because technically, they are the guests that she is inviting. My family isn’t exactly well-off, and the financial burden placed on her (despite it being on her own volition), makes me feel even worse.

He made a tough decision.

The flights and hotels haven’t been booked yet, and neither have her friends taken days off from work for the wedding, and after having a difficult conversation with my mom, I’ve told her that her friends will not be invited to the wedding. It was incredibly hard, and I know that I had put her in a very awkward position since she had already given them the word and offered to pay for their travels. AITA?

Why would the mom’s friends even want to go to the wedding if they’ve never even met OP? They might be glad to be off the hook.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

He never should’ve agreed to let his mom invite her friends.

He created this problem.

This person points out multiple ways he messed up.

Everyone agrees that he never should’ve agreed to his mom’s request.

His mom was wrong for even asking.

He needs to learn to say “no” when he means “no” instead of saying “I guess.”

