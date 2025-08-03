Man Quit His First Job Due To A Toxic Boss, But Before He Left He Renamed The Fax Header As A Petty Way To Get Even

Some workplaces are so toxic that you want to get back at the boss by leaving a problem behind when you quit.

This man left his first job due to his toxic boss and work environment.

His former boss had a reputation for being toxic, rude, and impossible to please.

So before he quit, he messed up the office fax machine, and it took his toxic boss 6 months to find out!

Check out the full story below to see what he did.

Took him…six months. I changed jobs twice in about six months a few years ago. All 3 jobs were in small printing companies in an area where all the printers know each other. Shortly after starting job #3, I got a call from my boss at job #2. He said my old boss at job #1 was looking for me.

This man admitted that he did something to the fax machine in his first job.

Then, he asked me if I did something to the fax machine before quitting job #1. I said yes. He said, “I’m not going to tell him where you are because that’s the funniest thing I’ve ever heard.”

Before he quit, he reprogrammed his former boss’s fax machine.

See, boss #1 was a jerk who badmouthed and complained about literally everything and everybody, and his toxic attitudes were well-known to many. Just before I quit, I reprogrammed his fax machine. I changed the default header line to “Half-A** Printing, Inc.”

What a funny way to get revenge on a horrible boss!

Let’s read the reactions of other people to this story on Reddit.

This user shares their witty thoughts.

Here’s an honest opinion from this person.

People are commending boss #2.

Short and simple.

Finally, this person thinks boss #1 is too dumb.

A toxic boss deserves a perfectly printed reminder.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.