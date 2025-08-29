Man Refused To Split The Restaurant Bill Evenly With His Friend, So She Got Mad And Blocked Him
Money can be a sensitive issue for a lot of people.
But when it comes to eating out with friends, asking for separate checks can save a lot of frustration.
If a friend wanted to split the bill evenly with you even though they ordered a lot more food than you did, would you do it or would you refuse?
This man went out to dinner with a woman who ordered far more than he did.
When she suggested splitting the bill evenly, he declined. Was that the wrong move?
Read the full story below.
AITA for telling my friend I won’t split the bill evenly when she orders way more than me?
We went out to dinner together.
She ordered drinks, appetizers, and dessert while I just got one entrée.
She wanted to split the bill evenly.
How will he respond?
I said no.
Then, she got mad.
She blocked my number after that dinner.
So, am I the jerk?
She was trying to take advantage of the situation.
Some people don’t know what “fair” looks like.
