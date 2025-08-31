Employee Requested A Computer Mouse To Make His Job More Efficient, But The CFO Required A Formal Letter To Justify The Expense

Workplace rules can sometimes defy logic.

Imagine being told you had to justify purchasing a simple and inexpensive item that would make your job so much easier.

This man was using Photoshop daily at his job.

He was given an IBM ThinkPad laptop with a built-in trackpad.

When he requested an external mouse, the CFO told him he had to justify the additional expense in writing.

Read the story below to find out what he did.

I started in 1995 with a company doing a job that required me to use Photoshop. The company laptop, IBM Thinkpad, came with a built in touchpad with the little red button sticking up on the keypad and no mouse.

When I requested one, I was told by the C.F.O. that I needed to write up a justification for the expense. It was a 25-year-old company with 350 employees. It had 8 million dollar year. And I have to justify a $15 purchase.

So I justified it. I wasted an hour writing a one-page justification explaining how I could get more work done. They paid me $22 to explain why they needed to spend $15.

Sometimes, bureaucracy costs more than the problem itself.

