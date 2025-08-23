Man Responded To A Customer’s Inquiry With A Dad Joke, But Only One Of The Customers Laughed

Sometimes, humor is part of good customer service.

But not everyone has the same sense of humor. Sometimes, what one person finds funny, another person finds annoying.

This man was working at a hardware store when a mother and daughter came in.

They were looking for a specific type of glue.

He looked it up and learned that they don’t carry the brand they needed.

So, he offered some alternatives and cracked a pun that landed perfectly.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Told a dad joke and made a customer laugh This was during my time at a hardware store. This moment wasn’t a bad experience. I just wanted to show some fun time during my time there.

This man looked up to see if they had the item that the customers were looking for.

I had a mother and teenage girl (what I would assume was her daughter) come in. She asked me if we had in stock a specific kind of glue. The mom showed me a picture, and it was a sort of Amish brand. I looked it up on our stocking site, and I couldn’t find it.

He gave them a different brand and quickly responded with a joke.

I told her: “We do have these glues that I feel would do the same work as this glue. But when it comes to that specific brand, it’s a Swing and Amish.” The mother and I proceeded to laugh.

The mom thanked him and went ahead to purchase the glue.

I could have sworn I saw the daughter roll her eyes. (Think the meme template of the two wolves laughing and the one frowning.) She thanked me. Then, she and her daughter headed to the aisle with the glue.

Was this joke funny or annoying? Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

This user shares a nice story, too.

This person shares their favorite joke.

Here’s another witty one.

People won’t stop sharing jokes. LOL.

And finally, this person approves of the joke.

A good laugh can turn a boring moment into a great one.

