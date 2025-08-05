Man Saved For Years To Buy His First Home, But His Mother Pressured Him To Give It Up For His Struggling Sister

Being financially successful is a wonderful thing — that is, until those around you start leeching off your good fortune.

When one man shared his plans for homeownership with his family, his mother quickly began guilt tripping him about housing his struggling sister. What should have been a proud moment quickly got complicated.

Should he listen to his family, or are they giving him bad advice?

AITA for not buying a house for my sister to live in? So I (24M) am now in the position where I can buy a house for the first time. I live in the UK and I am single, so I already understand that this is quite rare.

The way I did this is by earning a good wage from my job I’ve had for the past year, and I’ve been good at saving since I started at 16.

Anyways, I am in the position to buy a 3–4 bedroom house (looking at a few), plenty of room and kind of future-proof for if I get a wife and have kids in the future.

I still live with my parents, and over dinner I said that I’m looking to buy a house soon. My dad was very happy and proud. My mum was, however, very unenthusiastic about the idea.

She told me that the right thing to do would be to buy the house and rent it to my sister, as she needs it more. For context, my sister (30F) has one child with her ex-husband and has recently had another child with her current boyfriend. She is struggling to make ends meet and she is renting now—it is unsuitable in the current house.

While I am empathetic to my sister’s situation, it is not my responsibility to house her. I even suggested that me moving out into my own house is better, as it frees up space in my parents’ house for my sister and her family if it came to that. My sister has also made very questionable financial decisions over the years. While I understand it’s hard, a good part of the hardship she is facing could be avoided. And I would like to preface that she is nowhere near being homeless. AITA for not housing my sister?

